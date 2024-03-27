Acrobatics and Tumbling: Ducks Split Top 10 Showdowns

Early Stumbles Against #3 Qunnipiac

In a highly anticipated showdown at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, the No. 2 Oregon acrobatics and tumbling team fell short against No. 3 Quinnipiac with a final score of 275.420-270.440.

Despite Oregon’s strong performance in the compulsory event in the initial meets of the season, low scores in the acro and tumbling heats placed the Ducks at a slight disadvantage early on. However, Oregon aimed to rebound during the acro event, achieving a season-best score of 9.85 in the seven-element heat, propelled by stellar performances from Bethany Glick and Riley Watson as tops, and Bella Swarthout and Emilie Henningsen as bases. Despite this improvement, Oregon’s deficit widened to 66.300-66.100.

The Ducks rallied together to produce their most impressive pyramid event of the 2024 season, earning a score of 29.25, including a pair of 9.80s in the inversion and open heats. However, Quinnipiac responded strongly, scoring 29.35 and maintaining a lead of 95.650-95.350 at the halfway mark.

Oregon made a comeback after halftime, outscoring Quinnipiac in the toss event with a score of 28.90-28.80. Notable performances in the open heat by Kaylie Barrera, Ava Gowdy, Brylie Hoover, Italie Macchiavello, and Emma Keogh helped narrow the deficit to 124.450-124.250, keeping the competition tight entering the final two events.

The tumbling event remained fiercely contested, with Quinnipiac narrowly outscoring Oregon 57.100-57.050. Despite a strong showing in the open pass led by Rickelle Henderson’s 9.775, Oregon couldn’t quite close the gap. In the team event, Oregon faced deductions and was outscored 93.87-89.14, resulting in Quinnipiac emerging as the victor in this clash of top-three teams.

Perfect 10 Powers Ducks Past #9 Hawaii Pacific

In a commanding display at The Shark Tank on Sunday night, the No. 2 Oregon acrobatics and tumbling team secured a resounding road victory over No. 9 Hawai’i Pacific, triumphing with a score of 276.915-258.345.

Oregon set the tone early in the meet with stellar performances in the compulsory event. The Ducks impressed with a flawless execution in the toss heat, earning a score of 9.95, matching their season high in the heat. Coupled with a season-best 9.10 in the tumbling heat, Oregon surged to a 38.35-37.65 lead after the opening event.

Maintaining their momentum, Oregon kicked off the acro event with another strong showing, notching a season-best 9.80 in heat one. However, Hawai’i Pacific countered with consistent performances, narrowly clinching the event 28.65-28.60, reducing the Ducks’ overall lead as they headed into the pyramid event.

In the pyramid event, Oregon continued to shine, securing scores of 9.80 in both the inversion and synchronized heats, the latter marking a season high. The Ducks then dazzled with a flawless performance in the open heat, earning a perfect 10 and achieving an event score of 29.60, the highest of the season. With this, Oregon extended its lead to 96.55-95.45, providing a comfortable margin heading into halftime.

Determined to maintain their advantage, Oregon emerged from halftime to match their season high in the toss event with a score of 29.25, led by an impressive 9.85 in the open heat. In the tumbling event, Rickelle Henderson’s outstanding performance in the open pass earned her a remarkable score of 9.90, Oregon’s highest in the event since 2022. Her contribution helped Oregon secure a 56.975-55.375 lead in the event, further solidifying their position with a score of 182.775-178.875 heading into the final event.

The Ducks delivered a flawless performance in the team event, achieving a season-high score of 94.14, putting the finishing touches on their dominant road victory.

Up Next

Oregon will return to Matthew Knight Arena for its final home meet of the season on April 5 at 5 p.m. PT, where they will face off against top-ranked Baylor.