Softball Leans on Big Inning to Blast Cal State Fullerton

No. 21 Oregon baseball surged ahead with eight runs in the seventh inning, securing a commanding 12-4 victory over Cal State Fullerton. The game proved to be a roller coaster ride for Emma Kauf and the Ducks.

Kauf’s performance was a mixed bag, as she contributed offensively with a 2-for-5 display, including a crucial home run and three RBI. Despite her offensive prowess, she faced challenges defensively, committing two errors while also making a key play by throwing out a runner. Nevertheless, Kauf’s journey came full circle in the top of the seventh when she drove in the go-ahead runs, ultimately shaping the outcome in Oregon’s favor.

This victory marked the Ducks’ season-high fifth consecutive win, pushing their record to 20 wins against 10 losses in the 2024 season.

The game started on a shaky note for Oregon, as they committed two uncharacteristic errors in the first inning, allowing Cal State Fullerton to take an early 2-0 lead. However, the Ducks quickly responded in the top of the second, employing a combination of power hitting and small ball tactics to seize a 3-2 lead.

Despite both teams exchanging blows, Oregon regained the lead in the fourth inning as Hanna Delgado’s double brought KK Humphreys home, putting the Ducks ahead 4-3. However, Fullerton managed to tie the game once again at 4-4 in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on another error.

In the pivotal seventh inning, Kauf capitalized on her chance for redemption, delivering a two-run single that propelled the Ducks ahead 6-4. From there, Oregon continued to pile on runs, with contributions from various players including Humphreys, Sinicki, Delgado, and Ariel Carlson, ultimately putting the game out of reach at 12-4.

Taylour Spencer’s stellar relief pitching, tossing three scoreless innings, earned her the win, improving her season record to 6-2. Starter Morgan Scott contributed four solid innings, allowing four runs, two of which were unearned.

With standout performances from Wong, Kauf, Humphreys, and Delgado, the Ducks showcased their hitting prowess in the victory.

Up Next:

Oregon heads to UCLA for a 3-game series starting on Thusday.