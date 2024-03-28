Oregon Baseball Wins Thriller In Extra Innings

Oregon baseball presented a thriller for the fans that waited around for extended innings and a weather delay by coming back in the bottom of the 10th for a walkoff win against Seattle, 5-4.
Some tweaking with the lineup complemented Michael Freund’s start at the mound.
— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 27, 2024
Shaking it up today. Bryce Boettcher bats leadoff while Justin Cassella moves into the middle of the order.
Freund pitched easily his best start of the season thus far, keeping Seattle scoreless in the five innings he was on the hill.
T2 | Freund strikes out one sending Seattle down in order. — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024
Seattle 0
Oregon 0
Seattle 0
Oregon 0 pic.twitter.com/m4B4Zqavn6
The Ducks got on the scoreboard first in the third inning, crossing home on a wild pitch to go up 1-0.
Ryan Featherston came in for relief in the sixth, and Oregon kept the Redhawks off the board going into the eighth inning. Logan Mercado relieved Featherston in the top of the 8th, and walked two Seattle batters before play was delayed for over and hour due to lightning strikes in the area.
— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024
First pitch since the delay has been thrown. Time of delay: 1 hour, 16 minutes. #GoDucks
Bradley Mullan took over for Mercado after the delay, and walked a run in to tie the score at 1-1. Mullan was able to keep Seattle scoreless in the ninth, and the Ducks were not able to score in the 8th and 9th innings, setting up the evening’s extra-innings drama.
In the top of the tenth inning, the Redhawks teed off on Mullan with a 3-run homer to take the lead 4-1.
Derek Gelo's 3-run homer gives Seattle their first lead of the night
SU 4 | 1 UO
TOP 10 | 0 OUT
His 3-run gives us our first lead of the night
SU 4 | 1 UO
TOP 10 | 0 OUT pic.twitter.com/yEMq35YWjx
Oregon brought in Matthew Grabman, who was able to stop the bleeding and prevent further damage, but the Ducks were up against the wall. They needed three runs to extend the game; a game where they had not been able to hit their way into a score.
The Ducks delivered in a tense, all-or-nothing 10th by getting runners on base with a pair of singles, and then Anson Aroz followed with a single that cut the score to 4-2.
Anson Aroz cuts into Seattle's lead with an RBI single. — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024
A sacrifice fly with no outs scored another runner and the Oregon rally was becoming reality, with the Ducks down by only one run, 4-3.
The Seattle pitcher hit Justin Cassella and Jacob Walsh with pitches, loading the bases in the process. That set up Drew Smith to deliver a long, 2-RBI walkoff single that sent the Redhawks to their hotel room.
Drew Smith wins it for the Ducks with a 2 RBI single to left. — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024
Final box score for the game:
— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024
Michael Freund 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K@drewsmith1742 3-for-4, 2 RBI#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Rc5fYFFiZY
Oregon baseball picked up the first of four against Seattle in thrilling fashion, and will square off in game two later today at 5:05 pm PT. Rain is forecast for most of the day and all of game time, so we’ll see how and if the weather is a factor tonight.
