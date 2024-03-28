Oregon Baseball Wins Thriller In Extra Innings

Oregon baseball presented a thriller for the fans that waited around for extended innings and a weather delay by coming back in the bottom of the 10th for a walkoff win against Seattle, 5-4.

Some tweaking with the lineup complemented Michael Freund’s start at the mound.

Freund pitched easily his best start of the season thus far, keeping Seattle scoreless in the five innings he was on the hill.

T2 | Freund strikes out one sending Seattle down in order. #GoDucks



Seattle 0

Oregon 0 pic.twitter.com/m4B4Zqavn6 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024

The Ducks got on the scoreboard first in the third inning, crossing home on a wild pitch to go up 1-0.

Ryan Featherston came in for relief in the sixth, and Oregon kept the Redhawks off the board going into the eighth inning. Logan Mercado relieved Featherston in the top of the 8th, and walked two Seattle batters before play was delayed for over and hour due to lightning strikes in the area.





First pitch since the delay has been thrown. Time of delay: 1 hour, 16 minutes. #GoDucks — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024

Bradley Mullan took over for Mercado after the delay, and walked a run in to tie the score at 1-1. Mullan was able to keep Seattle scoreless in the ninth, and the Ducks were not able to score in the 8th and 9th innings, setting up the evening’s extra-innings drama.

In the top of the tenth inning, the Redhawks teed off on Mullan with a 3-run homer to take the lead 4-1.

DEREK GELOOOOOOOOOOOOOS!!!!!



His 3-run gives us our first lead of the night



SU 4 | 1 UO



TOP 10 | 0 OUT pic.twitter.com/yEMq35YWjx — Seattle U Baseball (@SeattleUBase) March 28, 2024

Oregon brought in Matthew Grabman, who was able to stop the bleeding and prevent further damage, but the Ducks were up against the wall. They needed three runs to extend the game; a game where they had not been able to hit their way into a score.

The Ducks delivered in a tense, all-or-nothing 10th by getting runners on base with a pair of singles, and then Anson Aroz followed with a single that cut the score to 4-2.

A sacrifice fly with no outs scored another runner and the Oregon rally was becoming reality, with the Ducks down by only one run, 4-3.

The Seattle pitcher hit Justin Cassella and Jacob Walsh with pitches, loading the bases in the process. That set up Drew Smith to deliver a long, 2-RBI walkoff single that sent the Redhawks to their hotel room.

- @drewsmith1742 wins it for the Ducks with a 2 RBI single to left. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/KDHLtlkcZW — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024

Final box score for the game:





Michael Freund 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K@drewsmith1742 3-for-4, 2 RBI#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Rc5fYFFiZY — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 28, 2024

Oregon baseball picked up the first of four against Seattle in thrilling fashion, and will square off in game two later today at 5:05 pm PT. Rain is forecast for most of the day and all of game time, so we’ll see how and if the weather is a factor tonight.