Diamond Ducks Thursday Recap

Baseball vs. Seattle

Oregon baseball played game 2 of their four-game series yesterday, and took care of the Seattle Redhawks in comfortable fashion, 10-2.

RJ Gordon picked up the start and the win, giving up a solo home run in the fourth inning but otherwise blanking Seattle through the first five innings.

The Oregon bats took advantage of some Seattle miscues in the first two innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

With the Ducks up 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, a Jeffrey Heard single pushed Oregon to a 5-1 lead.

Iam Umlandt came to the mound in the seventh inning, but got the hook after Seattle picked up their second, and final, run of the game. The rest of the bullpen was able to bring us to the final score without further loss of blood.

Meanwhile, the Duck bats piled on the insurance runs, scoring two in the 7th and three in the 8th innings.

The final line score:

Baseball goes for the series win in game three night against Seattle. The weather is beautiful in Eugene through the rest of the weekend, so you owe it to yourself to head to PK Park for some sunny baseball action. First pitch is at 5:05 pm PT, and if you must be inside you can watch it on the Pac-12 Network.

Softball vs. UCLA

Morgan Scott got the start, and initially Oregon was holding their own.

The Ducks even held a brief 1-0 lead in the third when Paige Sinicki knocked out her first home run of the season.

The Bruins wasted no time in responding with a three-run 3rd inning to take the lead.

Oregon chipped away at a rally with Katie Flannery also hitting her first home run of the season.

An Emma Kauf double in the sixth inning tied the game up 3-3.

UCLA, however, immediately responded with a two-run single in the sixth, and that gave them the lead and the win, 5-3.

UCLA may have lost veteran players, and they may be “only” #14 right now, but they are still a difficult ballclub to beat. Oregon will try to even up the series this afternoon. The Bruins take the circle at 5:00 pm PT, and the game can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.