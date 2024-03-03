Oregon Ducks Saturday Sports Recap

Softball

It may have been cold, and snow fell around Eugene on Saturday morning, but the weather was not a factor during softball’s match with the Maryland Terrapins. The Ducks closed out their part of the Jane Sanders Classic with a win over the Terrapins, 4-2.

Taylour Spencer took the circle for Oregon and pitched a solid three innings before giving up two solo home runs in the fourth inning.

A couple of strikeouts for Taylour Spencer in the opening frame!



M1 | Ducks 0, Maryland 0#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/22Dj7tmR1i — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 2, 2024

Oregon worked the bases in the first inning to get their first run of the game.

Alyssa Daniell squeezes Ariel Carlson home for the Ducks' first run of the game.



E1 | Ducks 1, Maryland 0#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/3XUMaQhtLk — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 2, 2024

In the second inning, the bats continued to connect, giving the Ducks a 4-0 advantage.

Clutch double by Paige Sinicki scores two!



E2 | Ducks 4, Maryland 0#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/roeXIasnyq — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 2, 2024

That was the extent of Oregon’s output, but it proved to be enough. Stevie Hansen relieved Spencer after Maryland’s two runs in the fourth and shut the Terrapins down.

Paige Sinicki was the battling leader for the Ducks, going 1-2 with 2 RBIs. Alyssa Daniell also added an RBI.

Taylour Spencer pitched 3.1 innings, giving up the two homers and fanning 3 with an ERA of 1.42. Stevie Hansen (2-3) got the win, pitching 3.2 innings with 2 Ks and an ERA of 2.31.

Coach Lombardi had this to say after the game:

Oregon softball (12-8) concludes the non-conference portion of their season with a win and now will look ahead to Pac-12 play. The Ducks host the California Golden Bears next weekend at the Jane - hopefully without the weather hampering play.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball regular season ended with an expected thud at the hands of the visiting Stanford Cardinal at MKA, 76-56.

The season ended with a record 13 consecutive losses, setting a program record for consecutive losses.

The narrative of the loss is the same as before and does not bear repeating.

Cameron Brink led four Cardinal player that scored double digit points with 18, and added the double-double with 17 rebounds.

Chance Gray was the scoring leader for the Ducks with 18 points, while Grace VanSlooten added 10.

Next up for the Ducks is the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament, and they will face Colorado on Wednesday, 3/6, at 12:00 pm PT. The game is on the Pac-12 Network.

Baseball

Last season, Oregon baseball had a UC Santa Barbara problem when their early season win streak was chopped at the knees with a Gauchos sweep of the Ducks in Eugene.

Um, don’t look now, but UCSB is at it again.

The Gauchos picked up the series win against Oregon with a 7-3 victory over the Ducks in PK Park.

The Ducks started Grayson Grinsell, and for awhile the game was going Oregon’s way. The Ducks picked up a run in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead, 1-0, with Bryce Boettcher again showing his Bo Jackson chops.

B2 | @bryce_boettcher gets the ducks on the board with a RBI single to left. #GoDucks



UC Santa Barbara 0

Oregon 1 pic.twitter.com/h22jHiR8bH — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 2, 2024

A five-run UCSB fourth inning proved fatal for the Ducks, with Grinsell credited with the five runs that the Gauchos scored. Oregon brought in Logan Mercado, Bradley Mullan, and Michael Freund to relieve Grinsell.

Down 5-1, the Ducks made a stab at trying to rally with a run each in the sixth and eighth innings to make it a 5-3 ball game.

B8 | Ducks get one back, onto the ninth. #GoDucks



UC Santa Barbara 5

Oregon 3 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2024

UCSB scored two more runs in the top of the ninth inning, and Oregon could not respond.

Mike Gutierrez picked up the win for UCSB, Five different Gauchos batters scored RBIs.

Bennett Thompson, Bryce Boettcher, and Drew Smith scored the RBIs for Oregon.

Coach Waz had these comments after the game:

Oregon baseball will attempt to prevent the sweep when they host UCSB at PK Park today at 12:05 pm PT. You can watch today’s match on Oregon Live Stream.