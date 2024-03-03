Lacrosse: Duck Ladies Suffer First Loss of Season

Oregon women’s lacrosse fell 15-7 to No. 22 Rutgers on Sunday morning at SHI Stadium.

Despite the Ducks’ efforts, with only one of their seven free position attempts converting, and 12 of their 19 shots on goal being denied by the Scarlet Knights, Oregon couldn’t maintain momentum. Senior midfielder Morgan McCarthy led the offensive charge with a remarkable three-goal performance, extending her streak of hat tricks to three games, alongside an assist. Lauren Rismani contributed three points, netting two goals and assisting one, while Riley Taylor added a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper Thayer Hubbard showcased resilience, making eight saves during her three quarters of play.

The game started with Rutgers securing two quick goals within the first five minutes. However, Oregon responded swiftly as McCarthy assisted Taylor’s goal just 14 seconds later. Despite their efforts, the Ducks faced a seven-goal deficit by halftime, trailing 10-2.

After halftime, Oregon attempted to stage a comeback, with Rismani assisting McCarthy for her second goal of the day. Although Rutgers added two more goals, McCarthy completed her hat trick in the third quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter with a 14-4 deficit, Oregon displayed determination, scoring three goals courtesy of Rismani, Santucci’s debut goal, and Rismani’s third consecutive goal. However, Rutgers sealed the game with a late fastbreak goal, ending the match with a 15-7 victory.

Next up for the Ducks is a return to Eugene for a three-game homestand, commencing with a matchup against Merrimack on Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m. PT.