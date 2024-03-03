Baseball: Ducks Close Series with UCSB with Wild Comeback

Oregon staged a comeback from a five-run deficit, surging to a decisive 16-9 victory over UC Santa Barbara in the series finale at PK Park on Sunday. This is the Ducks first win over UCSB in six tries, going back to last season’s 3-0 sweep by the Gauchos in Eugene.

UCSB initially built their advantage with a grand slam by Corey Nunez in the early stages of the game, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. An unearned run in the third inning further widened the gap.

Trailing early, the Ducks began their resurgence by putting three runs on the board in the fourth inning with Mason Neville’s three-run homer. Bennett Thompson’s run in the fifth inning brought the score to 5-4 in favor of UCSB.

@meggers_chase comes in as a pinch hitter hitting a two RBI single to center. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pEVVlFJIR5 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2024

The Ducks seized control in the sixth inning, with Anson Aroz’s clutch infield hit putting them ahead after a UCSB error. Chase Meggers’ pinch-hit two-run single extended the lead, while walks and wild pitches contributed to Oregon’s offensive onslaught. Jeffery Heard’s sacrifice fly capped off the scoring in the sixth inning.

Ducks bring another across as @a_aroz_ scores on a wild pitch. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pv8gAlCdik — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2024

The defense showed up big as the game wore on with Collin Clarke stranding loaded bases in the top of the eighth inning.

T8 | @Collin15Clarke strikes out his third batter of the game and strands the bases loaded. #GoDucks



UC Santa Barbara 5

Oregon 15 pic.twitter.com/YaUM5zqjXg — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2024

Oregon continued to add to their lead, scoring two more runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth. Aroz played a pivotal role, driving in runs with a double and a single.





.@a_aroz_ drives in his second run of the game with an RBI single up the middle bringing in @JefferyHeard5 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/XRSTcXME1L — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2024

Up Next

Oregon heads to Grand Canyon University for a double-header starting on Tuesday.