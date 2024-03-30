 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon Sports Saturday Recap

Softball rained out, baseball sweeps Seattle, lacrosse dominates Davis

By tristanh314
ATQ-EXCLUSIVE Oregon Lacrosse Morgan L. Blackwell

Softball @ UCLA

The softball team was denied the chance to avoid a sweep by #14 UCLA when rain came through the LA area and led to a cancellation of today’s game. The Ducks will return to action at the Jane against “that northern school” at 7pm on Friday April 5.

Baseball vs. Seattle University

There is a less distasteful institution in the Emerald City who played the last of a four game series against Duck baseball early this afternoon. Kevin Seitter began the game on the mound for Oregon and recorded a quality start as he gave up only 3 earned runs in over six innings pitched.

Seattle came out swinging to try and avoid a series sweep and led 3-2 after two innings.

It would be until the fifth inning when the teams once more got runners home, with Seattle extending their lead to 4-2. The Ducks answered with 2 runs of their own to tie the game at 4-4.

Seattle had relieved their starting pitcher at the end of the fifth inning and their defense struggled for the rest of the game. The Ducks led 8-4 after seven innings.

In the top of the eighth the Ducks bullpen struggled to put the game away as Bradley Mullan and Collin Clarke combined to give up 3 runs on 4 hits to pull the game within 8-7. But in the bottom of the inning Seattle’s own defense was even more disastrous as no less than four pitchers gave up 6 runs on 3 hits. Oregon took a commanding14-7 lead into the final inning where Mullan and the defense closed out the game.

The Ducks get a chance to avenge an earlier loss to the University of Portland when they visit the Pilots on Tuesday April 2.

Lacrosse vs UC Davis

The Ducks welcomed the Aggies for a conference game (UC Davis is an associate member of the Pac-12 in women’s lacrosse) on a gorgeous spring day in Eugene, but weren’t especially kind hosts. Oregon took an 8-0 lead before Davis managed to score. By the end of the first quarter the game had been all but decided as the Ducks had a 10-1 advantage. It was domination by the whole team in the first period with Lauren Rismani, Anna Simmons, and Hailey Cummins scoring two goals each while four other players scored once. The Aggies could barely keep the ball out of their half of the field, taking only 2 shots on goal while the Ducks scored on all 10 of their attempts.

The Ducks didn’t keep up their furious pace in the second quarter but still extended their lead to 12-2 at halftime.

With the game well in hand, Oregon rotated their reserves liberally with their starters in the second half and matched UC Davis goal-for-goal en route to a 17-7 finish. Cummins and Morgan McCarthy finished with hat tricks. Thayer Hubbard started at goalie for the Ducks and saved 3 of 5 shots on goal, while Cassidy Eckert played the second half and had 3 saves out of 8 shots on goal.

Lacrosse will be back in action at Pape Field on Saturday April 6 against the USC Trojans.

