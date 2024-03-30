Oregon Sports Saturday Recap

Softball @ UCLA

The softball team was denied the chance to avoid a sweep by #14 UCLA when rain came through the LA area and led to a cancellation of today’s game. The Ducks will return to action at the Jane against “that northern school” at 7pm on Friday April 5.

Baseball vs. Seattle University

There is a less distasteful institution in the Emerald City who played the last of a four game series against Duck baseball early this afternoon. Kevin Seitter began the game on the mound for Oregon and recorded a quality start as he gave up only 3 earned runs in over six innings pitched.

T4 | @kevinseitter18 strikes out one sending Seattle down in order. #GoDucks



Seattle 3

Oregon 2 pic.twitter.com/Io4OYjrHYH — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 30, 2024

Seattle came out swinging to try and avoid a series sweep and led 3-2 after two innings.

B2 | Ducks cut Seattle's lead down to one after Carter Garate drives in one on an RBI single. #GoDucks



Seattle 3

Oregon 2 pic.twitter.com/qDn1kIh367 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 30, 2024

T3 | Smooth 6-4-3 double play to end the inning for the Ducks. #GoDucks



Seattle 3

Oregon 2 pic.twitter.com/lIjI1gaFhI — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 30, 2024

It would be until the fifth inning when the teams once more got runners home, with Seattle extending their lead to 4-2. The Ducks answered with 2 runs of their own to tie the game at 4-4.

@JGWalsh_ drives in @meggers_chase on an RBI single to tie the game at four. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/QO5tjRacIK — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 30, 2024

Seattle had relieved their starting pitcher at the end of the fifth inning and their defense struggled for the rest of the game. The Ducks led 8-4 after seven innings.

@drewsmith1742 drives in @tennettbhompson on a single up the middle and his third hit of the day. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/QhhRZTPCB0 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 30, 2024

In the top of the eighth the Ducks bullpen struggled to put the game away as Bradley Mullan and Collin Clarke combined to give up 3 runs on 4 hits to pull the game within 8-7. But in the bottom of the inning Seattle’s own defense was even more disastrous as no less than four pitchers gave up 6 runs on 3 hits. Oregon took a commanding14-7 lead into the final inning where Mullan and the defense closed out the game.

@meggers_chase hits his first career homer on a solo shot to right-center. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UtntY9oUCW — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 30, 2024

@maddox_molony drives in three more for the Ducks on a bases clearing double to left. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/AEtFBuklPL — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 30, 2024

The Ducks get a chance to avenge an earlier loss to the University of Portland when they visit the Pilots on Tuesday April 2.

Lacrosse vs UC Davis

The Ducks welcomed the Aggies for a conference game (UC Davis is an associate member of the Pac-12 in women’s lacrosse) on a gorgeous spring day in Eugene, but weren’t especially kind hosts. Oregon took an 8-0 lead before Davis managed to score. By the end of the first quarter the game had been all but decided as the Ducks had a 10-1 advantage. It was domination by the whole team in the first period with Lauren Rismani, Anna Simmons, and Hailey Cummins scoring two goals each while four other players scored once. The Aggies could barely keep the ball out of their half of the field, taking only 2 shots on goal while the Ducks scored on all 10 of their attempts.

Q1 | 14:19



Anna Simmons puts the Ducks on the board with the opening shot! #GoDucks



: Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/yQ2doL8cGS — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 30, 2024

The Ducks didn’t keep up their furious pace in the second quarter but still extended their lead to 12-2 at halftime.

Q2 | 8:32



Alex Matsuoka converts the free position shot for her second goal of the season! #GoDucks



: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/rJZ6D3I9wK — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 30, 2024

With the game well in hand, Oregon rotated their reserves liberally with their starters in the second half and matched UC Davis goal-for-goal en route to a 17-7 finish. Cummins and Morgan McCarthy finished with hat tricks. Thayer Hubbard started at goalie for the Ducks and saved 3 of 5 shots on goal, while Cassidy Eckert played the second half and had 3 saves out of 8 shots on goal.

Q4 | 7:01



Haley Cummins converts a free position for her third goal of the day! #GoDucks



: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/NWR4YkGQD6 — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 30, 2024

Lacrosse will be back in action at Pape Field on Saturday April 6 against the USC Trojans.