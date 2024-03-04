Beach Volleyball: Ducks Struggle at Battle of the Bay

In their weekend opener at the Battle of the Bay, Oregon beach volleyball suffered a defeat against sixth-ranked TCU on Friday evening. Additionally, the Ducks’ scheduled match against host and second-ranked Stanford was canceled due to inclement weather in the area.

On the final day of the Battle of the Bay, Oregon faced tough competition, losing two closely contested duals against Saint Mary’s (Calif.) and San Jose State. However, amidst the challenges, the Ducks found a bright spot as their No. 3 pair, Jensen Kaelin and Ashley Schroeder, achieved a perfect 2-0 record for the day.

Ducks fall to #6 TCU Friday Night

The sixth-ranked team in the nation quickly surged to a 2-0 lead with victories on courts two and four. In the No. 2 spot, the Ducks’ duo of Landree Coats and Bella Gamache fought hard, trailing TCU 10-12 in the first set before TCU stormed back, securing nine of the next ten points to claim the opening set.

TCU sealed the dual with a victory at the No. 1 spot in the lineup, subsequently completing the sweep with wins at courts five and three, respectively. The pairing of Sophie Gregoire and Ashley Schroeder engaged in a competitive battle with Kaitlyn Bradley and Luana Araco at No. 3, trading points until the TCU pair secured the final point of the dual.

The match experienced an approximately one-hour delay due to the preceding dual between Stanford and TCU, which ended with a 3-2 victory for the home team, the Cardinal.

TCU 5, Oregon 0

1: Hailey Hamlett/Anhelina Khmil (TCU) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-17, 21-13

2: Tara Patton/Brooke Sheely (TCU) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (UO) – 21-11, 21-15

3: Kaitlyn Bradley/Luana Araco (TCU) vs Sophie Gregoire/Ashley Schroeder (UO)

4: Emma Glagau/Josie Sek (TCU) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 21-10, 21-10

5: Hallie Corinne Frist/Cameron Guttell (TCU) def. Lolo Folau/Valerie Peterson (UO) – 21-13, 21-15

Order of Finish – 2, 4, 1, 5, 3

Comeback Falls Short vs St Mary’s

The Gaels initially surged ahead to a 2-0 match lead, but Oregon staged a comeback with wins on courts three and one, respectively, to level the score. However, the SMC pair of Nya Crump and Paolo Peralta clinched a three-set victory at No. 5 pairs to secure the dual.

Kaelin and Schroeder secured the Ducks’ first point of the day with a 22-20, 21-9 triumph over Angie Bour and Allie Cataldo, marking their first win of the season. Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti then secured a tie by defeating Sedona Sherman and Sadie Shipman in a three-set matchup at the top spot in the lineup.

Presley McCaskill and Isabel Patterson started strong by winning the first set against Crump and Peralta, but the SMC duo rallied to secure the victory for their team.

Saint Mary’s 3, Oregon 2

1: Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) def. Sedona Sherman/Sadie Shipman (SMC) – 21-14, 13-21, 15-11

2: Hannah Couch/Hawley Harrer (SMC) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (UO) – 21-15, 21-17

3: Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (UO) def. Angie Bour/Allie Cataldo (SMC) – 22-20, 21-9

4: Karmin Brown/AJ Slojkowski (SMC) def. Sophie Gregoire/Skylar Kelly (UO) – 21-18, 21-13

5: Nya Crump/Paola Peralta (SMC) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 18-21, 21-19, 15-10

Order of Finish – 2, 4, 3, 1, 5

Back-and-Forth Battle with SJSU

McCaskill and Patterson bounced back from the disappointment of their previous match, securing a hard-fought victory at No. 4 against San Jose State with scores of 21-17, 18-21, 15-7. This leveled the match at 1-all following SJSU’s initial win. With three victories as a pair, McCaskill and Patterson lead the team in wins.

All even after the first wave vs San Jose State.



McCaskill/Patterson grab a point with their three-set win (21-17, 18-21, 15-7) on court four.



ORE 1, SJSU 1



McCaskill/Patterson grab a point with their three-set win (21-17, 18-21, 15-7) on court four.

ORE 1, SJSU 1

Despite a sweep on court five, San Jose State briefly regained the lead at 2-1. However, Kaelin and Schroeder equalized matters with a convincing 21-19, 21-12 win at the No. 3 pairs. As Oregon (1-7) drew level, Allen and Rice of SJSU held a commanding 10-4 lead in the third set against McClellan and Valenti.

Ducks couldn’t overcome the late-set deficit, ultimately conceding the dual as San Jose State secured victory at the No. 1 spot.

San Jose State 3, Oregon 2

1: Teila Allen/Cheyenne Rice (SJSU) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 15-21, 22-20, 15-8

2: Jada Hall/Jaida Ward (SJSU) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (UO) – 21-16, 21-17

3: Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (UO) def. Siena Brewster/Tessa Rogers (SJSU) – 21-19, 21-12

4: Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) def. Alexandra Dale/Meredith Scott (SJSU) – 21-17, 18-21, 15-7

5: Shirley Morrison/Anna Salmon (SJSU) def. Lolo Folau/Valerie Peterson (UO) – 21-15, 21-12

Order of Finish – 2, 4, 5, 3, 1

Up Next

Oregon heads to Tempe, AZ, for the Pac-12 South Invitational (March 8-10). The Ducks will face UCLA and Stanford on March 9.