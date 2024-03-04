Men’s Tennis: Ducks Struggle in Santa Barbara

Over the weekend, the Oregon men’s tennis team faced tough competition in Santa Barbara, resulting in two losses—a 4-1 defeat against UCSB and a narrow 4-3 loss against No. 35 Florida Atlantic.

The Ducks got off to a strong start on Saturday by securing the doubles point against UCSB. Quinn Vandecasteele and Matt Burton clinched an impressive victory over No. 34 Pablo Masjuan and Gianluca Brunkow with a score of 6-2, while David Cierny and Ray Lo contributed to the lead with a 6-4 win on court two, giving Oregon a 1-0 advantage.

However, the momentum shifted in singles play as the Gauchos rallied, claiming four consecutive wins on courts two, five, six, and three, ultimately sealing the match with a 4-1 victory. Despite valiant efforts from Vandecasteele and Burton, who were both in third sets when the match was decided, UCSB came away with the win.

In the second match, Oregon split doubles before heading into singles looking to bounce back. Facing off against FAU, Oregon took the early lead in the singles on courts 1 and 6 before dropping four straight to give FAU the edge.

Match 1 results

Singles competition

1. #20 Pablo Masjuan (UCSB-M) vs. #103 Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) 6-4, 2-6, 6-6, unfinished

2. Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB-M) def. David Cierny (ORE) 6-4, 6-1

3. Lucca Liu (UCSB-M) def. Vlad Breazu (ORE) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

4. Luka Mrsic (UCSB-M) vs. Matthew Burton (ORE) 6-3, 6-7, 1-3, unfinished

5. Kai Brady (UCSB-M) def. Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) 6-2, 6-2

6. Conrad Brown (UCSB-M) def. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Quinn Vandecasteele/Matthew Burton (ORE) def. #34 Pablo Masjuan/Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB-M) 6-2

2. David Cierny/Ray Lo (ORE) def. Kai Brady/Lucca Liu (UCSB-M) 6-4

3. Conrad Brown/Luka Mrsic (UCSB-M) def. Lachlan Robertson/Avi Shugar (ORE) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,5,6,3)

Match 2 Results

Doubles Competition

1. Quinn Vandecasteele/Matthew Burton (ORE) def. Alberto Colas/Juan Martin (FAU) 7-5

2. Ray Lo/David Cierny (ORE) vs Mark Havlicek/Jiri Jenicek (FAU) 4-4, UF

3. Lachlan Robertson/Avi Shugar (ORE) def. John Bernard/Simon Myslivec (FAU) 6-3

Singles Competition

1. Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) def Alberto Colas (FAU) 6-1, 6-1

2. Juan Martin (FAU) def. David Cierny (ORE) 6-2, 6-3

3. Jiri Jenicek (FAU) def. Avi Shugar (ORE) 7-5, 6-3

4. Mark Havlicek (FAU) def. Matthew Burton (ORE) 6-3, 6-3

5. John Bernard (FAU) def Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6

6. Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) def. Kurt Miller (FAU) 6-1, 6-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2, 3); Singles (1, 6, 2, 4, 3, 5)