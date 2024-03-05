Quacking the Roster: DL Transfer Ja’Maree Caldwell

Caldwell was part of the 2019 cycle and originally signed with Juco power Hutchinson out of high school, primarily as an offensive lineman but with the possibility of switching to the defense. However, I can find no record of Caldwell actually playing at Hutchinson or anywhere else during the 2019-20 or 2020-21 seasons. At some point he transferred to Independence in the same Kansas Juco league and switched full time to the defensive line, where he played six games in the 2021 season for the Pirates (Indy used two separate records with slightly different nomenclature for Caldwell, causing some confusion in other publications).

He then transferred to Houston for the 2022 season, the final year the Cougars played in the American conference, as a backup defensive lineman who played in every game he was available, but missed weeks 9-12 with an injury. In 2023, Caldwell seemed to be upgraded to a starting spot out of Fall camp, though after what looked like a routine play early in the first game of the season he didn’t appear in the rest of that game or the second week, and then was used a little more sparsely in the third and fourth week, so I think he might have been dealing with some low-level issue. But by week 5 and for the rest of the season in Big-XII play, Caldwell started and played the majority of reps at a high level, and on a defensive line that had plenty of talent and was certainly the highlight of the entire team.

While unrated by the major scouting services both as a prep in 2019 and as a Juco in 2022, he’s rated a mid 4-star (.9300) transfer value by 24/7 Sports. Despite some lack of clarity in the publicly available records, through logical extrapolation it’s evident that the 2024 season is Caldwell’s final year of eligibility.

I acquired and charted Caldwell’s film at Houston from the past two seasons. The Cougars didn’t have a great defense either year, ranking 99th in 2022 and 100th in 2023 in F+ advanced statistics. (Their offense also fell off a cliff, going from 22nd to 71st as they lost their QB, top WR, and top two backs, which didn’t help put their defense in good spots as they upgraded competition to a Power league.) It was a little peculiar to watch such a poorly performing defense, since I thought DC Doug Belk used some pretty intriguing and appropriate schemes with some fascinating pressure packages, and that both years their defensive line was stacked with half a dozen great players beyond Caldwell … I tended to think that the culprit was severely lacking talent in the linebackers and secondary, so the back end was constantly giving up explosive plays if the d-line wasn’t generating havoc.

What was clear from charting and statistical regression was that Caldwell’s presence on the field significantly improved Houston’s defensive outcomes across all metrics I track and in nearly every down & distance situational category. Controlling for standard factors and comparing like situations, Caldwell’s presence reduced opposing offenses’ adjusted yards per play by 0.93, their success rate by almost five and a half percentage points, and their explosiveness rate by almost two and a half percentage points. Caldwell accounted for a massive 14 percentage point improvement in Houston’s defensive success rate against 1st down rushing and 17 point improvement on all 2nd & shorts, as well as a clear bump by four points on 3rd & long.

Off the snap, it’s instantly obvious just how much physical punch Caldwell brings – he explodes out of his stance and knocks back linemen virtually every rep I watched, and those who can’t immediately re-anchor just get knocked aside as Caldwell goes for the ball. He’s enormously disruptive to any kind of complex or long-developing play for this reason, but of course he’s gotten the most attention for the havoc plays he’s directly responsible for – 8.5 sacks and 12 TFLs. Some examples:

(Reminder – you can use the button in the lower right corner to control playback speed)

:00 – Caldwell is in jersey #93, as he is in all clips in this article, to the left of the nose tackle. The defense is running a sim here, dropping the boundary end and rushing a backer. The field end beats the LT while Caldwell has punched the RT all the way around, so when the QB tries to escape he has his downfield arm free to make the sack. :11 – After a lot of motion from the offense Caldwell winds up over the RT, and instantly knocks him eight yards into the backfield, even disrupting the back releasing into the passing pattern. The QB panics and Caldwell strips the ball from him on the sack. :31 – Caldwell puts the RG on skates and the QB immediately drops his eyes, then finds nowhere to go. :45 – Here Caldwell is outside the RT but comes inside and attacks the RG on the complex blitz. The offense is positioned to pick it up but can’t physically handle Caldwell up the middle, who dumps the guard into the QB’s lap and flushes him into the end’s downfield arm.

From down to down, Belk switched defensive configurations freely not just between 3- and 4-down structures but deploying d-linemen everywhere from nose to 7-technique. It was common to see a classic 4-3 over slide to 4-2 under, followed by a 5-0-5 then a Tite front on the same series.

Caldwell, at 6’1”, 325 lbs, and very heavily built immediately strikes the observer as a two-gapping nose, but curiously that’s the only position I never saw him play. And while occasionally I did see him line up at 1-tech or 2i (inside the guard but not right over the center), those were his most infrequent reps. Most commonly he’d be at the 3-tech when the Cougars were 4-down (so a DT next to a NT, inside the DEs playing as edges), and at 5- or 7-tech when they were 3-down (so a big DE, with a backer or blitzing DB as the speed rush outside him). In other words, Belk almost always wanted Caldwell to be in between two other attackers — a nose or 1-tech taking on the center to one side, and an end, backer, or blitzer occupying the tackle and/or TE to the other – so most (but not all) of the film we have on Caldwell is going up against guards.

Caldwell’s effective pass rush inventory strikes me as limited to just the bullrush, but it’s possibly the most devastating bullrush from an interior lineman I’ve ever seen. Some examples:

:00 – Here he’s lined up to the right of the nose, over the LG, whom he knocks on his backside as the QB retreats into the endzone. :08 – Caldwell initially lined up at 5-tech right over the RT, though shaded over slightly when the backer came down next to him. He’s attacking the RG off the snap, standing him up with strong contact to the chestplate then getting past him as he’s off-balance and affecting the QB’s throwing motion, creating an off-target ball the receiver can’t hang onto. :22 – Now Houston is in a Tite formation, with both ends in the B-gaps, and Caldwell to the nose’s left. He’s working the RG six yards deep right off the snap and gets a hand on the RB, but it’s play action. Good move to flip to the other side of the guard for a track to the QB and getting his hands up on the checkdown, which the defense minimizes. :32 – Caldwell is wide of the RT here with the DB coming down to threaten a blitz when the receiver goes in motion, though he backs out and Caldwell just goes right at the tackle and works him straight back. The QB can’t escape to the field side with Caldwell’s upfield arm free (the RT would get a holding flag if he tried to go that way and didn’t let Caldwell pursue), so he spins out to the boundary and almost gets picked off.

The other physical attribute Caldwell possesses which is shocking to see is just how fast he is on his feet for a guy his size. I’m not sure it can be sustained over a 40-yard dash but that’s not what he’s asked to do as a lineman; he needs to split linemen and a 10-yard burst to close the distance in the backfield to terrorize the ballcarrier, and my tally sheet is overflowing with examples of Caldwell panicking offenses as they realize they can’t escape him. Some examples:

:00 – Caldwell is to the nose’s right here. He fires right off the snap and just runs right over the o-linemen trying to cut him before they can get low enough to take out his legs, wrapping up the back before he can get going. :06 – This is just before the half and Houston knows the offense is going to throw it a few times to try and get in a quick field goal and keep the clock stopped between plays. The o-line blocks the inside blitzers because they figure the pass will be off before the outside blitzers will get home … but Caldwell is too fast for that. :13 – Reader, you’ll have to pardon the expression, but Caldwell gets remarkably skinny off the defensive line slant to split the RG and center before the back can get to the hole, preventing a 4th & 1 conversion. :30 – Caldwell is lined up as the 1-tech over the center’s right shoulder, which is on the backside of this play – he’s got to run over to engage the LG on the stunt, then as he diagnoses the screen, get off the block and hustle over to round up the back.

Beyond the direct havoc Caldwell causes, the more frequent (and frequently valuable) contribution he made to the pass defense was acting as the anvil to one of his teammates’ hammer – using his punch to disrupt the blocking scheme, or demanding a double-team and eliminating a blocker, so someone else could make the tackle. These don’t show up on the stat sheet and wouldn’t be apparent unless watching the film, but making his teammates better in this way is the major reason why there’s a such a clear difference in measurable defensive efficiency between plays he was and wasn’t in on. Some examples:

:00 – Here Caldwell is in 7- or maybe 8-technique, attacking the LT as the TE releases. The rush end gets around the RT on the other side with speed and the QB wants to escape to where that TE is (the coverage got rubbed to that side), but he can’t because Caldwell has shoved the LT all the way back and has his downfield arm free to close that lane. :14 – Caldwell is to the nose’s right on this blitz, with a backer on the line to the nose’s left. The RG takes the nose while Caldwell’s threat absorbs a double team from the LG and C, so when the backer at depth blitzes the LG doesn’t pick him up – he’s staying with Caldwell. The RB can only take one of the backers coming so the looper has free run at the QB for the hit, producing an errant throw. :29 – Houston is only rushing three here, and pulling the RG over to deal with the other end. The LG and LT are doing a pretty lousy job with the nose, which the C might have helped them with, but he’s completely locked onto Caldwell, convinced that the RT is going to get beat, and so has his back to the real action the entire time. :41 – This was the fifth time in this game that this three-man rush produced virtually identical results – Caldwell and the nose get double-teamed, the solo blocker loses control of his guy, the RG thinks about helping but instead goes back to help with Caldwell. It produced four sacks and an interception.

The least effective way in which Caldwell was used against the pass was when, by alignment or by the stunt or blitz scheme, he was asked to be an edge rusher and attack the tackle’s outside shoulder. This just isn’t his skillset – for as fast as he is for his size he’s still no 260 lbs speedster, and he’s certainly not going to bend under the tackle to get around him. I don’t have a single rep like this where he did anything more than just occupy the tackle’s attention (which is possibly all Belk wanted), but beyond the opportunity cost there are actual downsides like not being able to pursue rollouts and scrambles. Some examples:

:00 – The TE motions in late to block the end so Caldwell takes on the RT, and while he does get a nice punch for a couple yards that doesn’t mean much on a rollout. He’s not able to disengage from the tackle, effectively pursue the QB, or help in coverage on the crosser. :17 – With the backer assigned to drop out in zone coverage, Caldwell needs to set the edge here against a run to the boundary. Instead he’s attacking inside against the RG, and can’t contain the QB when he breaks out. :24 – Caldwell goes from over the LG to attacking the LT’s outside shoulder on this sim, and it’s not accomplishing much – he’s not collapsing the pocket on that side at all, and the LG isn’t threatened enough to go with him, instead free to help with the interior rush. (Although I don’t know what this zone coverage is, they’re not accomplishing anything on the back end either.) :33 – Here Caldwell is to the nose’s left, and Houston is running a stunt. He’s supposed to draw the RG into a double team as he attacks the RT outside to open that lane up for the ILB to knife in, but he’s taking way too long … the RG figures it out and comes back to hit that guy.

Caldwell is a very effective rush defender, and his absence from the field actually flipped the Cougars from being above water to underwater in overall rush defense efficiency. His combination of size, strength, and burst made him highly disruptive to opponents’ run blocking schemes no matter where he was lined up. Beyond TFLs, his personal stuff rate (runs gaining no more than two yards without converting, in which he was in on the tackle) was over 35% of all rush defense plays he was on the field for, which is one of the highest numbers I’ve ever recorded for a defensive lineman. Some examples:

:00 – Caldwell’s directly over the LG and just immediately knocks him aside to fire into the QB, wrapping him up before he can even conduct the triple-option pitch read. :14 – Not only does Caldwell identify the LT’s planned motion on this split zone, he beats the LG’s block and gets in behind that lead to wrap up the back, destroying the play structure from the inside out. :21 – Here he’s over the RG, and he spins him around as he fires into the A-gap then catches the back before he can follow the TE’s lead block, the whole time signaling that the RG is hooking and restricting him. :27 – Caldwell shades over to the strong side on this stretch run, wrecking the RT and making the RB pause and reconsider trying to get outside as the play design calls for – that’s usually enough to kill the play as the rest of the defense will clean it up on the bounce, but Caldwell then pursues him around the pin and gets in on the TFL too.

Although it was a minority of their reps, Belk did employ some Tite front looks in which Caldwell was lined up inside the tackle in a 3-down structure, pinching in on the run to close the interior gaps. Assuming that Oregon doesn’t convert Caldwell to a nose tackle (his body type might recommend that, but none of his experience on tape does), I would expect the Ducks to use Caldwell in a similar way in their Mint front defense. Some examples:

:00 – Here’s a bear front against a two H-back run configuration, with Caldwell to the nose’s left. He’s too much for the RT to handle and he cuts off the RB in the backfield, who then spills out the other way into a bunch of unblocked defenders who kill it for a TFL. :08 – Tite fronts generally call for simply clogging up the A- and B-gaps to spill the back, but bursting through to physically force the back elsewhere works too. The RT is getting away with three different kinds of holding, which would be novel for any other team. :24 – This is exactly as drawn up, Caldwell is pinching in on the B-gap between the RT and RG where the QB on the keeper wants to go, and while he’s waiting fruitlessly for that gap to open up the nickel has time to come down from his pass defense position at depth to get the TFL. :33 – Again, Caldwell is effectively closing the B-gap so the back has to spill outside, and the offense doesn’t have enough blockers to take care of the safety who started out with his heels on the endline.

Unlike pass defense, there aren’t any real patterns to Caldwell’s ineffective rush defenses from statistical regression, rather a scattered variety of occasional issues to improve on generally. Here’s a representative sample: