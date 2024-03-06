 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball @ GCU Recap and Wednesday Game Thread

The Ducks pick up their second win in a row. Several teams will be in action today, follow along with all the action!

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

After winning their last game against UC Santa Barbara to avoid a series sweep, Oregon baseball hit the road this week for five games in six days in Phoenix, AZ. The trip got going today in the first of two games against Grand Canyon University.

Turner Spoljaric started on the mound for the Ducks and neither team brought any runners home in the first inning. In the top of the second the Ducks bats started to warm up and the bases were loaded with no outs. Ryan Cooney grounded into a double play, and though Jeffery Heard made it home that would be the end of Oregon’s scoring for the inning. A 2-run homer in the bottom of the second gave the host ‘Lopes (short for Antelopes) a 2-1 lead. The Ducks’ bats stayed hot in the third inning with a 2-run homer from Heard and a ground out RBI from Drew Smith to make it a 5-2 Oregon lead.

With Spoljaric still on the mound, neither team scored in the fourth.

Oregon widened their lead to 6-4 in the top of the fifth after a Mason Neville home run followed by Drew Smith getting home on a wild pitch.

Brock Moore relieved Spoljaric in the bottom of the fifth and held GCU scoreless through the sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh, Anson Aroz brought home Smith on a sacrifice fly. Sammy Cova came to the mound in his collegiate debut and pitched a scoreless inning. With a 7-2 lead at the top of the eight, it looked like the Ducks would cruise to the win. But the ‘Lopes held Oregon scoreless and Cova was relieved by Bradley Mullan after GCU scored two runs to get within 7-4. Mullan retired the first batter he faced to get the third out for the Ducks.

The ‘Lopes never got any closer in the ninth inning. Jacob Walsh hit a 2-run homer to extend the lead back to five runs, and Mullan held GCU scoreless for the 9-4 final.

Live Coverage for March 6

WBB vs. Colorado: Pac-12 Tournament Round 1 in Las Vegas, NV

12 PM on Pac-12 Network, audio on Varsity Network

Baseball @ GCU in Phoenix, AZ

1:05 PM on ESPN+, audio on Varsity Network

WLAX vs Merrimack in Eugene, OR

5 PM on Oregon Live Stream

Go Ducks!!!

