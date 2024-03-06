Oregon Sports Recap: Wednesday March 6

WBB vs Colorado: Pac-12 Tournament Round 1

It was 38-11 Colorado at halftime. It didn’t get any better from there. In most recaps we at ATQ like to give some sense of the game beyond the box score, but in this case I think the following says more than I ever could.

ORE vs CU 2024-03-06 STATISTIC UO CU STATISTIC UO CU FG% 19% 48% FGs 10-53 33-69 3FG% 8% 50% 3FGs 1-13 9-18 FT% 75% 50% FTs 9-12 4-8 TOs 18 14 PtsOffTO 6 25 TotReb 28 54 DefReb 21 37 Off Reb 7 17 2ndChPts 2 7 BenchPts 5 36 PtsPaint 14 38 FstBkPt 2 13 Blocks 8 5 Steals 6 8 Assts 6 24

Final: 76-30 Colorado. | Oregon (11-21) loses its 14th straight, tied for worst of any women's basketball team in Pac-12 era, with lowest points scored since Jan. 13, 1976 — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) March 6, 2024

Coach Kelly Graves is widely expected to keep his job due to the cost of finding a more proven replacement. This off season will undoubtedly be the most difficult that he, and his entire staff, have faced.

They need to demonstrate to potential stars Grace VanSlooten and Phillipina Kyei that talent can be brought in around them to be successful at Oregon and they need not look to transfer. There need to be frank and difficult conversations with many of the players on the team who have not been able to contribute offensively. This needs to be one of the best scouting off-seasons the program has ever had. A group of transfers and high school recruits needs to be assembled that will give production and depth next year and in seasons to come. Most importantly, the culture of winning has to be re-established during the off season.

Fans will be eagerly watching what changes come before the team begins its first year in the Big Ten.

Baseball @ Grand Canyon University

The Ducks looked to sweep their two-game series against GCU in Phoenix, AZ today with Collin Clarke starting on the mound. The ‘Lopes kept it close with 2-run homers in the bottom of the first and third innings. Oregon got home runs from Justin Casella, Ryan Cooney, and a two run homer from Jacob Walsh to tie the game 4-4 at the middle of the fourth inning.

Ian Umlandt came to the mound in relief at the bottom of the fourth inning for the Ducks and the defense proceeded to retire GCU’s next 12 batters over four innings. Oregon took the lead with 2 runs in the fifth and broke the game wide open with 5 runs in sixth, stretching the lead to 13-4 with a 2 run seventh inning.

@justin_cassella with his fourth hit of the day to go with four RBI. Ducks lead by 9. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/rvJ6r3bS6E — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 6, 2024

Carter Garate replaced Umlandt in eighth and the ‘Lopes managed a single run to close within 13-5. A pitching change at the end of the 7th inning for GCU silenced the Ducks’ bats, but Garate and the defense didn’t allow any runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Baseball will stay in Phoenix over the weekend for a three game series against Arizona State. The first game is scheduled for 5:35 PM on Friday, March 8.

WLAX vs Merrimack

After a challenging road trip to New Jersey last weekend Lacrosse returned home and gave Duck fans a lot to cheer for in an 18-3 shellacking of Merrimack at Pape Field. Oregon came out hot and led 9-0 before the visiting Warriors found the net in the second quarter. From there it was just a matter of playing until the clock ran out. Merrimack was never able to make a run to close the gap.

Anna Simmons had a hat trick in the opening three minutes to set the pace for the Ducks. In the first quarter Morgan McCarthy added two goals while Lauren Rismani and Katie Collins had one each to give Oregon 7-0 lead.

Q1 | 12:12



She can't be stopped! Simmons already has a hat trick in the opening three minutes #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ZI16auM7Tk — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 7, 2024

The pace of play slowed in the second. Simmons and Rismani scored again for the Ducks while Kaitlin Roche finally put the Warriors on the scoreboard. The last 8:38 before halftime went by scoreless and Oregon took a 9-1 lead into the break.

Q2 | 9:23



Coast to coast! Oregon forces the turnover and gets it to Rismani for the goal!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/KqVttriO9L — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 7, 2024

Things tilted even further in the Ducks’ favor in the third and it was a runaway game at 13-3 going into the final period.

Q3 | 1:19



SIMMONS FOR SIX! She jukes the defender and puts the Ducks up 10!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/oB10Xpyh6c — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 7, 2024

Oregon sent in their reserves in the 4th but the Warriors didn’t fare any better. Several players got valuable playing experience that may prove valuable as the season progresses.

Q4 | 7:31



Jadyn Laing rips it in for her first career goal!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/6he2Btlhot — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 7, 2024

The Ducks remain unbeaten at home this season. They will put that streak on the line against Furman this Sunday at 11 AM.