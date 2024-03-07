Women’s Golf: Freshmen Lead Ducks at Darius Rucker Invitational

The Oregon women’s golf team concluded the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Wednesday recording their best round of the week with a 3-over 287 at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, SC. Freshmen Ting-Hsuan Huang and Kiara Romero led the way for the Ducks.

Day 1

Freshman Ting-Hsuan Huang faced a sluggish beginning, encountering three bogeys within her first seven holes. However, she quickly turned the tide, igniting her game with four birdies over a six-hole stretch to dip below par. Huang concluded her round by securing four consecutive pars to card an impressive 1-under 70, marking her best round thus far as a Duck.

Fellow freshman Kiara Romero ranked as the No. 5 player in the nation at the start of the week, faced early struggles, finding herself 4 over par after four holes. Romero responded resiliently, notching two birdies and showcasing consistency with 10 consecutive pars to finish with a 3-over 74.

Senior Minori Nagano and sophomore Anika Varma each finished with a 5-over 76 to complete Oregon’s counting scores for the round.

Day 2

Kiara Romero navigated the front nine flawlessly, securing birdies at No. 5 and No. 8 to make the turn at 2 under par. Despite facing three bogeys in four holes at the start of the back nine, Romero finished strong with four pars and a birdie at No. 17, concluding her round with a score of 71.

Ting-Hsuan Huang initially struggled, making the turn at 3-over par. However, she found her stride on the back nine, stringing together nine consecutive pars to stabilize her round.

Minori Nagano carded a 78, while Anika Varma posted a 79, contributing to Oregon’s overall scores for the round.

Day 3

The Ducks saw an improvement of 15 strokes from Tuesday’s round and nine strokes from Monday’s opening round. Leading the charge was Romero, who shot 2-under 69, closely followed by senior Minori Nagano with a 1-under 70.

Romero began her round with a bogey at No. 10 but displayed flawless play afterward. She recovered with a birdie at No. 11 and landed seven consecutive pars to make the turn at even par. On the front nine, she carded back-to-back birdies at No. 2 and No. 3, complemented by seven pars.

Finishing as the top Duck on the leaderboard, Romero tied for 16th overall at 1-over par for the week, marking her fifth top-20 showing in six stroke-play tournaments. She has achieved par-or-better scores in 15 of her first 18 rounds as a Duck, including six sub-70 performances.

Nagano also rebounded impressively, shooting under par for the 10th time this season after overcoming two tough rounds. Nagano recovered from an early bogey to play error-free golf for the remainder of the round, notching two birdies and 15 pars.

Freshman Ting-Hsuan Huang concluded the week with a 2-over 73, finishing in a tie for 33rd at 4 over par. Fifth-year senior Ching-Tzu Chen contributed her best round of the week, recording three birdies for a 4-over 75.

Full Team Results

17. Oregon – 296-302-287 – 885 (+33)

T16. Kiara Romero – 74-71-69 – 214 (+1)

T33. Ting-Hsuan Huang – 70-74-73 – 217 (+4)

T66. Minori Nagano – 76-78-70 – 224 (+11)

T82. Anika Varma – 76-79-79 – 234 (+21)

87. Ching-Tzu Chen – 81-83-75 – 239 (+26)

Up Next

Oregon hits the links March 28-30 for the PING/ASU Invitational in Tempe, AZ.