MBB continues slump, loses out on 3 seed

It’s almost hard to believe that the same team that was 5-0 and sitting atop the Pac-12 conference is the same one that we’ve seen the last month or so.

Long associated with peaking at season’s end and making impressive runs in March, Oregon Men’s Basketball is falling deeper and deeper into a ditch that’s going to keep them out of the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year, something that has never happened before since Dana Altman took over the helm.

In a 79-75 loss to Colorado on Thursday, the Ducks again allowed their opponent to shoot a very high percentage from deep and gave up a bevy of offensive rebounds that led to second chance points. This all after taking an early double digit lead.

There’s no doubt that the Ducks have one of the more dominant big men in college basketball. There’s no doubt they have a future Hall of Fame coach. They get very talented players through recruiting and the transfer portal. But something the last few years has kept them from having any consistency in their play.

The frustration has to be settling in for not just the fans at this point. This was the first time Oregon had ever been swept by Colorado.

The Ducks are now relegated to the fourth seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament, whether they beat Utah on Saturday or not, meaning that if they are to get past the first round, they will again meet Arizona.

Considering the way the Wildcats manhandled the Ducks in their previous two meetings, the liklihood of advancing past them seems minimal.

That would land Oregon in the NIT yet again, a very disappointing spot for a team that’s only a few years removed from back to back regular season championships, a conference tournament title, and two Sweet 16 appearances.