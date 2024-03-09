Diamond Ducks Friday Recap

Softball

Game 1

The scheduling for this weekend’s home series against the California Golden Bears was adjusted in anticipation of wintry weather in Eugene, and Sunday’s game was rescheduled as a double header on Friday.

Taking the circle for the Ducks in the opener was Stevie Hansen. Hansen pitched well in the early innings, while Oregon hit the scoreboard first with an Ariel Carlson home run in the bottom of the first inning that put the Ducks up 1-0.

Booooooom!!!



Ariel Carlson puts the Ducks on the board with a solo HR.



E1 | Ducks 1, Cal 0#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/iurANXZxxu — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 8, 2024

Hansen gave up a pair of home runs each in the 3rd and 4th innings, and midgame the Ducks were down 5-1. Taylour Spencer took the circle, but after a 3 RBI homer in the fifth inning she was relieved by Raegan Breedlove.

Down 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Oregon bats tried to get back in the game with an Emma Kauf solo shot.

HAVE A DAY, E!



Elon Butler's second bomb of the day and ninth of the year!



https://t.co/6CfrtX9x7H



⬆️5 | No. 15 Cal 8, Oregon 1 #GoBears pic.twitter.com/tI7aom9cki — Cal Softball (@CalSB) March 9, 2024

The Ducks scored again in the bottom of the 6th, but Cal responded with three runs in the 7th that racked up what would prove to be an insurmountable 11-3 lead. Oregon added two runs in the bottom of the inning to bring the game to its 11-5 conclusion.

Game 2

The fans that stuck it out for the second game of the double header were treated to a thrilling nine-inning baseball game that culminated with Oregon winning 4-3 off a Vallery Wong walkoff single.

Morgan Scott started the second game. Scotty and the Ducks defense were able to keep the Bears off the board through the fifth inning.

Back to back strikeouts from Morgan Scott to end the inning!



M2 | Ducks 1, Bears 0 #GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/bGFCV2Za44 — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 9, 2024

In the bottom of the first inning, Ariel Carlson clocked a two-out solo shot over center field, and put the Ducks on the scoreboard first for the second game in a row.

Booooooooom!!!



Ariel Carlson puts Oregon on the board with her second home run of the day!



E1 | Ducks 1, Bears 0 #GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/oqsrcCOVgF — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 9, 2024

Both teams were scoreless in the second inning before Oregon added runs in the third and fourth innings. In the third inning, Kai Luschar was caught stealing second base, but that allowed pinch runner Regan Legg to score.

In the fourth, the Emma Kauf RBI single gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead.

Emma Kauf drives in Ariel Carlson for another Oregon run!



E4 | Ducks 3, Bears 0 #GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/0ml7GYiEA1 — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 9, 2024

California was by no means out of the game, and they scored two in the 5th and one in the 6th innings to knot the game up, 3-3.

CLUTCH.



Carly Raven comes through with the two-out, pinch-hit RBI double to tie the game!



https://t.co/6CfrtX9x7H



⬆️6 | No. 15 Cal 3, Oregon 3 #GoBears pic.twitter.com/SvyiAWhdsv — Cal Softball (@CalSB) March 9, 2024

Scotty was relieved in the sixth inning by Taylour Spencer, and Spencer delivered - she was able to keep the Bears from scoring through extra innings before Vallery Wong dealt the mortal blow.

Val Wong with the walk off singe for the win!



Final | Ducks 4, Bears 3 #GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/G5oaLAdpHL — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 9, 2024

Morgan Scott pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on 8 hits with 3 BB and 2 Ks. Taylour Spencer earned the win, pitching 3.1 innings, with no runs off four hits, 0 BB and 2 Ks.

Ariel Carlson, Emma Kauf, and Vallery Wong each recorded valuable RBIs in what turned out to be a great pitcher’s duel between two talented freshmen - Oregon’s Taylour Spencer and Cal’s Randi Roelling

Oregon plays California today for the series win. The Ducks take the circle for game 3 at 2:00 pm PT. You can watch the game on Oregon Live Stream.

Baseball

Oregon baseball had a thrilling matchup in their first game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the desert, even if (unlike softball) the game didn’t go their way. After falling behind in the early innings, the Ducks rallied to take the lead in the middle innings but could not hold the lead, with ASU winning after a walkoff ground out in the ninth inning, 5-4.

RJ Gordon took the Friday start for Oregon, and while he gave up a couple of early runs, Gordon settled down and pitched well through the sixth inning.

B5 | 1-2-3 inning for @rjgordon_21 including his 3rd K. #GoDucks



Oregon 2

Arizona State 3 pic.twitter.com/zzC1liv03t — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 9, 2024

Bennett Thompson hit a solo homer in the 3rd, followed by a Carter Garate sacrifice fly in the 4th to tie the match, 2-2.

The Sun Devils responded in the bottom of the fourth inning to retake the lead, 3-2.

HAVE A DAY, B-COMP!



Two ABs, two solo shots for @BrandonCompton_ and the Devils are right back on top.



3-2, ASU. pic.twitter.com/RW0acYBy2p — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 9, 2024

After a scoreless 5th inning, the Ducks loaded the bases in the 6th, but could only squeeze a walk to score their third run.

In the seventh inning, ASU’s struggles continued with Bennett Thompson scoring the go-ahead run off a throwing error.

T7 |



Aggressive running by @tennettbhompson leads to a run and the lead. #GoDucks



Oregon 4

Arizona State 3 pic.twitter.com/WslunJph4H — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 9, 2024

Grayson Grinsell came to the mound to relieve Gordon in the sixth and put down the Sun Devils 1-2-3 in the seventh, but ASU was able to score the tying run in the eighth inning.

Grinsell could not close out ASU in the ninth inning and was relieved by Logan Mercado. Mercado fared no better, and Arizona State took the first game of the series with the walkoff ground out to second base.

RJ Gordon pitched 5.1 innings with 3 runs off 4 hits, 4 BB and 2 Ks. Grayson Grinsell picked up the loss, throwing 2.2 innings and giving up 2 runs off 2 hits, with 1 BB and 4 Ks.

The Oregon bats were led by Bennett Thompson, who went 2-4 with one RBI. Drew Smith and Carter Garate also added an RBI each.

Oregon baseball returns to the diamond this evening, where they will attempt to tie up this series. Toby Twist is the starter and the opening pitch is slated for 5:35 pm PT. The game can be viewed on ASU Live Stream.