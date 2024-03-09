 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamond Ducks Friday Recap

Softball splits and baseball loses a thriller

By The_Badwater
ATQ-EXCLUSIVE Softball Morgan L. Blackwell

Softball

Game 1

The scheduling for this weekend’s home series against the California Golden Bears was adjusted in anticipation of wintry weather in Eugene, and Sunday’s game was rescheduled as a double header on Friday.

Taking the circle for the Ducks in the opener was Stevie Hansen. Hansen pitched well in the early innings, while Oregon hit the scoreboard first with an Ariel Carlson home run in the bottom of the first inning that put the Ducks up 1-0.

Hansen gave up a pair of home runs each in the 3rd and 4th innings, and midgame the Ducks were down 5-1. Taylour Spencer took the circle, but after a 3 RBI homer in the fifth inning she was relieved by Raegan Breedlove.

Down 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Oregon bats tried to get back in the game with an Emma Kauf solo shot.

The Ducks scored again in the bottom of the 6th, but Cal responded with three runs in the 7th that racked up what would prove to be an insurmountable 11-3 lead. Oregon added two runs in the bottom of the inning to bring the game to its 11-5 conclusion.

Game 2

The fans that stuck it out for the second game of the double header were treated to a thrilling nine-inning baseball game that culminated with Oregon winning 4-3 off a Vallery Wong walkoff single.

Morgan Scott started the second game. Scotty and the Ducks defense were able to keep the Bears off the board through the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Ariel Carlson clocked a two-out solo shot over center field, and put the Ducks on the scoreboard first for the second game in a row.

Both teams were scoreless in the second inning before Oregon added runs in the third and fourth innings. In the third inning, Kai Luschar was caught stealing second base, but that allowed pinch runner Regan Legg to score.

In the fourth, the Emma Kauf RBI single gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead.

California was by no means out of the game, and they scored two in the 5th and one in the 6th innings to knot the game up, 3-3.

Scotty was relieved in the sixth inning by Taylour Spencer, and Spencer delivered - she was able to keep the Bears from scoring through extra innings before Vallery Wong dealt the mortal blow.

Morgan Scott pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on 8 hits with 3 BB and 2 Ks. Taylour Spencer earned the win, pitching 3.1 innings, with no runs off four hits, 0 BB and 2 Ks.

Ariel Carlson, Emma Kauf, and Vallery Wong each recorded valuable RBIs in what turned out to be a great pitcher’s duel between two talented freshmen - Oregon’s Taylour Spencer and Cal’s Randi Roelling

Oregon plays California today for the series win. The Ducks take the circle for game 3 at 2:00 pm PT. You can watch the game on Oregon Live Stream.

Baseball

Oregon University v Texas Tech University Photo by Kate Woolson/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Oregon baseball had a thrilling matchup in their first game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the desert, even if (unlike softball) the game didn’t go their way. After falling behind in the early innings, the Ducks rallied to take the lead in the middle innings but could not hold the lead, with ASU winning after a walkoff ground out in the ninth inning, 5-4.

RJ Gordon took the Friday start for Oregon, and while he gave up a couple of early runs, Gordon settled down and pitched well through the sixth inning.

Bennett Thompson hit a solo homer in the 3rd, followed by a Carter Garate sacrifice fly in the 4th to tie the match, 2-2.

The Sun Devils responded in the bottom of the fourth inning to retake the lead, 3-2.

After a scoreless 5th inning, the Ducks loaded the bases in the 6th, but could only squeeze a walk to score their third run.

In the seventh inning, ASU’s struggles continued with Bennett Thompson scoring the go-ahead run off a throwing error.

Grayson Grinsell came to the mound to relieve Gordon in the sixth and put down the Sun Devils 1-2-3 in the seventh, but ASU was able to score the tying run in the eighth inning.

Grinsell could not close out ASU in the ninth inning and was relieved by Logan Mercado. Mercado fared no better, and Arizona State took the first game of the series with the walkoff ground out to second base.

RJ Gordon pitched 5.1 innings with 3 runs off 4 hits, 4 BB and 2 Ks. Grayson Grinsell picked up the loss, throwing 2.2 innings and giving up 2 runs off 2 hits, with 1 BB and 4 Ks.

The Oregon bats were led by Bennett Thompson, who went 2-4 with one RBI. Drew Smith and Carter Garate also added an RBI each.

Oregon baseball returns to the diamond this evening, where they will attempt to tie up this series. Toby Twist is the starter and the opening pitch is slated for 5:35 pm PT. The game can be viewed on ASU Live Stream.

