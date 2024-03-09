 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball Recap: Ducks Get Revenge in Game 2 vs Sun Devils

Oregon comes back from 4-1 deficit to put away Arizona State.

By LittleBitLouderNow
Oregon University v Texas Tech University Photo by Kate Woolson/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Oregon baseball was looking to bounce back after giving up runs in the eighth and ninth innings as the Sun Devils won in walk-off fashion. The Ducks had to rally twice from two runs down before grabbing the lead in Friday’s Pac-12 opener, the first of a three-game series. The pair of late scores put Arizona State on top in Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Ducks Comeback in Game 2

Oregon struck first when Jacob Walsh scored on a Bryce Boettcher single in the top of the second. Arizona State would answer with two runs each in the bottom of the second and third.

Anson Aroz started the comeback with a solo homer in the 5th. Later that same inning Walsh would get his own RBI with a single to right field that allowed Bennett Thompson to score.

The score would sit a 4-3 in favor of the Sun Devils until the final inning when the Duck bats came alive again. A 2-run homer from Jeffery Heard gave Oregon the lead. Thompson would add one more a short time later on an RBI from a Maddox Molony single.

The game ended when ASU’s Nick lobbed a hit toward the first baseman who quickly secured the final out stranding a pair of Sun Devil runners on base. Final score: Oregon 6, Arizona State 4.

Up Next

The final game of the series is tomorrow at 12:05 pm. The Ducks will be back in Eugene to host Portland on March 12 at 5:05 pm.

