Baseball Recap: Ducks Get Revenge in Game 2 vs Sun Devils

Oregon baseball was looking to bounce back after giving up runs in the eighth and ninth innings as the Sun Devils won in walk-off fashion. The Ducks had to rally twice from two runs down before grabbing the lead in Friday’s Pac-12 opener, the first of a three-game series. The pair of late scores put Arizona State on top in Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Ducks Comeback in Game 2

Oregon struck first when Jacob Walsh scored on a Bryce Boettcher single in the top of the second. Arizona State would answer with two runs each in the bottom of the second and third.

T5 | Ducks cut the lead to one on this homer and a two-out single from Walsh.



Oregon 3

Oregon 3, Arizona State 4

Anson Aroz started the comeback with a solo homer in the 5th. Later that same inning Walsh would get his own RBI with a single to right field that allowed Bennett Thompson to score.

T9 |



Ducks get three to take the lead highlighted by this BOMB!



Oregon 6

Oregon 6, Arizona State 4

The score would sit a 4-3 in favor of the Sun Devils until the final inning when the Duck bats came alive again. A 2-run homer from Jeffery Heard gave Oregon the lead. Thompson would add one more a short time later on an RBI from a Maddox Molony single.

The game ended when ASU’s Nick lobbed a hit toward the first baseman who quickly secured the final out stranding a pair of Sun Devil runners on base. Final score: Oregon 6, Arizona State 4.

Up Next

The final game of the series is tomorrow at 12:05 pm. The Ducks will be back in Eugene to host Portland on March 12 at 5:05 pm.