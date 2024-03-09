Live Sports Thread

Softball Hosts #15 Cal
Softball looks to cap its 3-game series with the Golden Bears having split the two previous meetings this week.
Final
Oregon wins 5-2 after doubling up runs in the 3rd and 4th innings.
Men’s Basketball Season Finale
The Oregon Men’s Basketball team closes the regular season at home with a tilt against the Utah Utes. Follow along live.
Baseball Takes on Arizona State
The Duck Baseball team looks to bounce back after dropping the first of a three-game series at the Sun Devils yesterday.
