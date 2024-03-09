MBB: Ducks survive Utes, earn 20th win

It wasn’t pretty.

Like, at all.

But through grit and determination Oregon gutted out a 66-65 win over Utah on Saturday that gave head coach Dana Altman his 20th victory of the season, something he has never failed to do in all of his 14 years at the helm in Eugene.

The Ducks started off hot behind an early flurry from Freshman Jackson Shelstad, but Utah got right back into it through good shooting from the perimeter and they were up at the half.

The Utes length on defense seemed to be bothering Oregon, who wasn’t really able to get star center N’Faly Dante going for a while. But when they did, it allowed Oregon to turn the tide, storming back to reclaim the lead and seemingly going up b y enough of a cushion to hang on for the final few minutes.

But the Ducks went cold again and Utah cut the lead down to one in the last minute of the game. With time winding down, they had a chance to take the game, but a jumper from the left wing at the buzzer fell short and Oregon had survived on Senior Night.

Now, the Ducks will head to the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas for a final time as the fourth seed, meaning that they earn a first round bye but also meaning they would meet top seed Arizona (who waxed Oregon twice this year) in the second round should they win their first game.

Though it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility given their history, Oregon would have to upset Arizona and likely win the tournament outright to have any shot at the NCAA’s, a place they haven’t reached either of the last two seasons after consistently making it before.