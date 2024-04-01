 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 4/1/24 - 4/7/24

By hythloday1
Rose Parade Floats on dispaly at Floatfest Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Monday, April 1

MTEN: UTSA, Denver, & Utah recaps - KF

WTEN: UW & WSU recaps - KF

MGolf: The Godwin recap - KF

WGolf: Ping Invitational recap - KF

Tuesday, April 2

T&F: Stanford Invitational recap - KF

BVB: Boise State Beach Classic recap - KF

Wednesday, April 3

Baseball: Portland recap - TH

Thursday, April 4

Football: DB Kobe Savage film study - hyth

Friday, April 5

Football: Spring practice update - AH

Saturday, April 6

A&T: Baylor recap - TH

Baseball: UCLA game 1 recap - TH

Softball: UW game 1 recap - TH

WLAX v USC 12pm PT Pac-12 - BW

Softball @ UW game 2 5pm PT Pac-12 - BW

Baseball @ UCLA game 2 6pm PT Pac-12 LA - BW

Sunday, April 7

Softball @ UW game 3 12pm PT Pac-12 - BW

Baseball @ UCLA game 3 12pm PT Pac-12 LA - BW

