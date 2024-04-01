This Week on ATQ

Monday, April 1
MTEN: UTSA, Denver, & Utah recaps - KF
WTEN: UW & WSU recaps - KF
MGolf: The Godwin recap - KF
WGolf: Ping Invitational recap - KF
Tuesday, April 2
T&F: Stanford Invitational recap - KF
BVB: Boise State Beach Classic recap - KF
Wednesday, April 3
Baseball: Portland recap - TH
Thursday, April 4
Football: DB Kobe Savage film study - hyth
Friday, April 5
Football: Spring practice update - AH
Saturday, April 6
A&T: Baylor recap - TH
Baseball: UCLA game 1 recap - TH
Softball: UW game 1 recap - TH
WLAX v USC 12pm PT Pac-12 - BW
Softball @ UW game 2 5pm PT Pac-12 - BW
Baseball @ UCLA game 2 6pm PT Pac-12 LA - BW
Sunday, April 7
Softball @ UW game 3 12pm PT Pac-12 - BW
Baseball @ UCLA game 3 12pm PT Pac-12 LA - BW
Loading comments...