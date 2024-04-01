Duck Golf: Men Battle in the Bay, Ladies Scorch in the Desert

Men Have Bogey Problems in First Round of The Goodwin

Greg Solhaug led the No. 24 Oregon men’s golf team in the opening round of The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park, carding a 1-over 71 on Thursday. Solhaug finished the day tied for 28th position, while the Ducks, posting a score of 290 (+10), found themselves in the middle of the pack, tied for 15th among the 31 programs in the field. Oregon witnessed consistent performances from Owen Avrit, Aiden Krafft, and Nate Stember, each shooting 73, while Greyson Leach contributed a 75 to round out the team’s lineup.

Round Recap

Solhaug had a solid start, birdying the seventh hole to maintain even par through his initial nine holes. A birdie on the par-five 10th pushed him to 1-under, but consecutive bogeys on the 12th halted his momentum. Nevertheless, a series of five pars in a row concluded his round, positioning him just outside the top 25.

Stember demonstrated consistency, recording 15 pars but lacked birdies, finishing the day tied for 68th at 3 over. Avrit recovered from an early setback, rallying with three consecutive birdies to reach even par before succumbing to back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes, finishing alongside Stember at 3 over. Krafft encountered a mixed bag, registering two birdies on the front nine but faltering with a double bogey on the 14th, ending the day also at 3 over.

Playing individually for Oregon, Hugh Adams maintained a clean scorecard until a double bogey on the ninth hole, finishing 4 over with timely birdies on the 10th and 17th. Leach, despite 14 pars, remained unable to secure a birdie, concluding the day one stroke behind Adams.

Collectively, the Ducks ended the round at 10 over, placing them in a tie for 15th alongside Oregon State.

Ducks Improve Despite Rough Weather in Round Two

Despite challenging weather conditions, the No. 24 Oregon men’s golf team showed improvement in round two, led by Solhaug’s consistent performance with a second consecutive 71.

Oregon posted a 7-over 297 for the day, reducing their tournament total to 17 over (577) and climbing three spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 12th position. Solhaug, who led UO with a 1-over performance in round one, maintained his steadiness by repeating the feat on Friday. With a total of 2 over, the senior finds himself tied for 27th entering Saturday’s final round. In the second round, three Ducks, including Owen Avrit and Aiden Krafft, finished 2 over, with both players standing at 5 over for the tournament.

Round Recap

Starting on the 10th hole, the Ducks faced an early challenge with a bogey on the 12th, but Solhaug responded with birdies on the 15th and 17th to go 1 under through nine. Another birdie on the par-five fourth hole had Solhaug at 2 under, but three bogeys in his final four holes slightly pushed him over par by the end of the round.

Avrit managed to secure two birdies on both the front and back nine, but a double bogey on the second hole brought his score to 2 over for the day. Krafft, starting with a birdie, encountered three bogeys in his first nine holes but countered with two birdies in the latter half of the round to finish at 2 over. Both Avrit and Krafft ended the day tied for 53rd on the leaderboard.

After a challenging start in the first round, Leach rebounded to shoot 2 over in the second. Leach notched birdies on the fourth and 10th holes, placing him in a tie for 77th at 7 over. Also at 7 over is Stember, who began with a birdie but concluded the round 4 over.

Saving the Best for Last

With standout performances from Stember and Leach, the No. 24 Oregon men’s golf team closed The Goodwin with a strong final round, finishing 3-under on Saturday.

In their sixth consecutive round, the Ducks found their best form of the tournament, securing a 10th-place finish at 14 over overall. Solhaug displayed remarkable consistency throughout the weekend, carding three consecutive rounds of 71 to lead Oregon at 3 over, ending in a tie for 33rd. Stember and Leach led the charge on Saturday, both shooting 2 under on the final day, concluding at 5 over for the tournament and sharing the 46th spot. Avrit also finished at 5 over, utilizing five birdies to achieve an even-par final round.

Round Recap

Leach kicked things off, sinking four birdies in his first five holes. Although back-to-back bogeys slowed his momentum, he finished the day 2 under. Stember delivered a steady performance, navigating 18 bogey-free holes with birdies on the ninth and 16th to match Leach at 2 under.

Avrit was brilliant on the front nine with consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th, followed by two more birdies early in the back nine. Despite a stumble on the sixth hole, he ended the day at even par. Avrit, Leach, and Stember concluded the tournament at 5 over, tied for 46th.

Solhaug started with promise, securing two birdies and six pars in his initial eight holes. However, bogeys on two of his next three holes brought him back to even for the day. Despite a birdie on the fourth hole, a double bogey on the final hole resulted in his third consecutive round of 71, placing him tied for 33rd at 3 over.

After an early bogey, Krafft responded with birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. However, three bogeys in his remaining holes left him with a 2-over finish, tying for 60th at 7 over.

Duck Scorecard

The Goodwin

TPC Harding Park – Par 70

10. Oregon 290-287-277—854 (+14)

T33. Greg Solhaug 71-71-71—213 (+3)

T46. Owen Avrit 73-72-70—215 (+5)

T46. Nate Stember 73-74-68—215 (+5)

T46. Greyson Leach 75-72-68—215 (+5)

T60. Aiden Krafft 73-72-72—217 (+7)

T92. Hugh Adams (I) 74-74-72—220 (+10)

Stellar Back 9 Leads Duck Ladies in Round One of PING/ASU Invitational

In the opening round of the PING/ASU Invitational on Thursday, senior Minori Nagano shone, particularly on the back nine, leading the Oregon women’s golf team with a stellar 3-under 69 at Papago Golf Club.

The No. 12 Ducks wrapped up the first day with a collective score of 2-under 286, securing sixth place in a competitive field of 17 teams, which includes seven other top-15 teams. Oregon found itself just five strokes behind tournament host No. 13 Arizona State (-7), entering Friday’s second round.

Nagano’s impressive 69 positions her in a tie for fifth place on the individual leaderboard, trailing the leader by just one stroke. She was joined in the under-par category by senior Ashleigh Park, who sealed an eagle on the final hole (No. 18) for a 1-under 71, while sophomore Anika Varma contributed an even-par 72.

Round Recap

Nagano encountered a sole bogey on No. 6 during the front nine, turning at 1 over. However, she swiftly rebounded with a birdie on No. 10, followed by an exceptional streak of three consecutive birdies on holes 12-14. Finishing with four straight pars, Nagano concluded the back nine flawlessly, shooting a bogey-free 4-under par, marking her fourth sub-70 performance of the season.

Park showed consistency with 14 pars, maintaining a steady performance throughout the day. After reaching No. 16 at 1 over, she birdied to even the score before closing with a bogey on No. 17. However, the highlight came with her remarkable hole-out eagle on the 413-yard par-4, marking her first eagle of the season and her 10th par-or-better round of the 2023-24 season.

That's how you finish a round!



Ashleigh Park holes out for an eagle on 18 to end R1 with a 1-under 71 #GoDucks — Oregon Women's Golf (@OregonWGolf) March 28, 2024

Varma matched her season-best performance with an even-par round, offsetting three bogeys with three birdies. She made the turn at 1 under after birdies on No. 7 and No. 9, adding another birdie on No. 15.

Fifth-year senior Ching-Tzu Chen rounded out the team’s scoring with a 2-over 74, despite being 1 under for the day aside from triple bogey on No. 13.

Nagano Keeps in Close in Round Two

Nagano remained within striking distance of the individual lead, trailing by just three strokes after posting a solid 1-under 71 in Friday’s second round at Papago Golf Club.

Continuing her impressive form from the opening round, Nagano maintained her sub-par performance, following up her 3-under 69 with another under-par round. She enters Saturday in a tie for fifth place at 4-under par, with Ellie Bushnell of Oklahoma State leading the pack at 7 under.

Oregon concluded the second round with a collective score of 4-over 292, positioning them in a tie for 10th place at 2 over. The team leaders, No. 4 and No. 11 Northwestern, are tied at 7 under.

36 holes down, 18 to go in Tempe.



Minori Nagano will enter tomorrow's final round at T5 and just three strokes off the lead after firing a 1-under 71 in Round 2 #GoDuckshttps://t.co/fIFOOB4vA7 — Oregon Women's Golf (@OregonWGolf) March 29, 2024

Round Recap

Nagano faced a slow start with bogeys on her first two holes but swiftly recovered with consecutive birdies at holes 7 and 8, making the turn at even par. She continued her steady play with another birdie at No. 11 and bounced back from a bogey at No. 13 with her fourth birdie of the round at No. 16.

With this performance, Nagano has now achieved par or better in 12 out of 18 rounds this season, ranking second on the team in this regard.

Chen finished just one stroke behind Nagano, posting an even-par 72. Chen quickly rebounded from a bogey on her opening hole with a birdie on No. 2 and added another birdie on No. 15, tallying her 10th par-or-better round of the season.

Varma contributed three birdies on her way to a 2-over 74, while Huang completed the counting scores with a 3-over 75.

Top 5 Finish Secured in Final Round

Nagano concluded the PING/ASU Invitational on Saturday with her strongest performance of the season, clinching a tie for fourth place overall after carding a 1-under 71 at Papago Golf Club.

Nagano was consistent throughout the tournament, posting under-par scores in all three rounds in the desert, ultimately finishing in a four-way tie for fourth place at 5-under par. UCLA’s Zoe Campos and New Mexico State’s Emma Bunch claimed individual medalist honors, both finishing at 9-under par.

The No. 12 Oregon team wrapped up the tournament in 11th place overall at 9-over par, following a final-round score of 7-over 294.

Round Recap

Saturday’s round commenced with a shotgun start, and Nagano wasted no time in making her mark with a birdie on No. 8. She continued her solid play with another birdie at No. 13, reaching 2-under par through 10 holes before encountering two bogeys in three holes. However, Nagano rallied with one more birdie at No. 6 to finish under par.

With this performance, Nagano notched her 13th par-or-better round of the season and secured her second top-five finish of the 2023-24 campaign.

Chen contributed a 1-over 73, while Varma posted a 3-over 75. Huang completed the team’s scoring with a 4-over 76.

Duck Scorecard

PING/ASU Invitational

Pagano Country Club – Par 72

11. Oregon 286-292-295 – 873 (+9)

T4. Minori Nagano 69-71-71 – 211 (-5)

T37. Ching-Tzu Chen 74-72-73 – 219 (+3)

T43. Anika Varma 72-74-75 – 221 (+5)

T74. Ting-Hsuan Huang 76-75-76 -227 (+11)

78. Ashleigh Park 71-78-79 – 228 (+12)

Up Next

The Duck men have a week off before heading to Santa Cruz for their final regular season tournament, The Western Intercollegiate on April 15-17. The Ladies will co-host the Silverado Showdown April 8-10 with Colorado in Napa.