Tennis Recap: Ducks Find Ways to Win

Duck Men on the Road

Oregon men’s tennis fell 4-0 to UTSA on Tuesday and 4-1 to Denver on Friday before rebounding 4-1 at Utah on Sunday

UTSA Gets the Sweep

The Roadrunners claimed the doubles point with a commanding 6-1 win on court one and a 6-3 victory on court two. On court three, the Ducks were leading 5-3 when the point was decided.

In singles play, momentum remained firmly with UTSA as they secured a 4-0 victory, sweeping three matches. Courts three, two, and five clinched the win, while the remaining three singles matches were still in the third sets when UTSA sealed the victory.

UTSA 4, Oregon 0

Doubles

1. Tomas Pinho and Tiago Torres (UTSA) def. #33 Matthew Burton and Quinn Vandecasteele (UO) 6-1

2. Jackson Ross and Garrett Skelly (UTSA) def. David Cierny and Avi Shugar (UO) 6-3

3. Miguel Alonso and Alan Magadan (UTSA) vs. Ray Lo and Lenn Luemkemann (UO) unfinished

Order of Finish: 1, 2

Singles

1. Alan Magadan (UTSA) vs. #124 Quinn Vandecasteele (UO) unfinished, 3-6, 6-2, 1-2

2. Tiago Torres (UTSA) def. David Cierny (UO) 6-2, 6-4

3. Tomas Pinho (UTSA) def. Vlad Breazu (UO) 6-3, 6-1

4. Danijal Muminovic (UTSA) vs. Matthew Burton (UO) unfinished 3-6, 3-6, 0-0

5. Miguel Alonso (UTSA) def. Zian Vanderstappen (UO) 6-2, 6-4

6. Garrett Skelly (UTSA) vs. Lenn Luemkemann (UO) unfinished 6-3, 1-6, 1-0

Order of Finish: 3 2 5

Close Battle vs Denver

The Ducks and Pioneers began evenly matched, with Denver securing a win on court two in doubles, while Quinn Vandecasteele and Matthew Burton claimed victory on court one. This left the doubles point to be decided on court three, where Denver clinched a 6-4 win to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Zian Vanderstappen leveled the score to 1-1 with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win on court four. However, the momentum shifted in favor of Denver thereafter, as they secured victories on courts three, two, and five to ultimately seal the win. Vandecasteele and Ray Lo’s matches remained unfinished.

Denver 4, Oregon 1

Doubles

1. #33 Quinn Vandecasteele/Matthew Burton (ORE) def. Nicolas Cuesta/Rikuto Yamaguchi (DEN) 6-3

2. Daniel Sancho Arbizu/Marvin Schaber (DEN) def. Lenn Luemkemann/Ray Lo (ORE) 6-2

3. Anish Sriniketh/Raffaello Papajcik (DEN) def. Avi Shugar/Lachlan Robertson (ORE) 6-4

Order of finish: 2, 1, 3

Singles

1. Nicolas Cuesta (DEN) vs. #124 Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0, unfinished

2. Daniel Sancho Arbizu (DEN) def. Vlad Breazu (ORE) 6-3, 6-3

3. Marvin Schaber (DEN) def. Matthew Burton (ORE) 6-3, 6-2

4. Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) def. Rikuto Yamaguchi (DEN) 6-2, 6-1

5. Raffaello Papajcik (DEN) def. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

6. Charlie Miller (DEN) vs. Ray Lo (ORE) 7-5, 2-6, 1-0, unfinished

Order of finish: 4, 3, 2, 5

Fast Start Powers Ducks Past Utes

The Ducks’ top doubles team, Vandecasteele and Burton, set the tone with a strong 6-2 victory on court one. Avi Shugar and Lachlan Robertson then sealed the doubles point for Oregon on court three, defeating the Utes’ third pair 6-3.

Utah gained an early advantage in singles with a win on court four. However, the Ducks swiftly turned the tide, claiming the next three points consecutively. Vandecasteele secured a straight-set victory of 6-4, 6-4 on court one, followed by Burton with an identical result on court three. The decisive victory came from Lenn Leumkemann, who battled to a thrilling 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Gianluca Citandini on court five.

Oregon 4, Utah 1

Doubles

1. Matthew Burton and Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) def. Ger Espin Busleiman and Bruno Krenn (UU) 6-2

2. Jayson Blando and Michael Blando (UU) vs. Ray Lo and Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) unfinished

3. Avi Shugar and Lachlan Robertson (ORE) def. Dylan Applegate and Geremia Rossi (UU) 6-3

Order of finish: 1, 3

Singles

1. Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) def. Ger Espin Busleiman (UU) 6-4, 6-4

2. Bruno Krenn (UU) vs. Vlad Breazu (ORE) unfinished, 1-6, 6-4, 4-5

3. Matthew Burton (ORE) def. Jayson Blando (UU) 6-4, 6-4

4. Dylan Applegate (UU) def. Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) 6-1, 6-3

5. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) def. Gianluca Citadini (UU), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

6. Michael Blando (UU) vs. Ray Lo (ORE) unfinished 5-7, 6-4, 1-0

Order of finish: 4, 1, 3, 5

Ladies Split Washington Schools at Home

Ducks dropped close match vs the Huskies on Friday but rallied to thump the Cougars for Senior Day on Sunday.

Huskies Hold Off Duck Comeback

The No. 66 Oregon women’s tennis team put up a valiant effort against No. 28 Washington, securing two singles victories, but ultimately fell short as the Huskies clinched a 4-2 victory at the Student Tennis Center.

Washington’s top duo, Alexia Jacobs and Astrid Olsen, ranked 57th nationally, defeated UO’s Jo-Yee Chan and Sophie Luescher 6-2. On court two, Candela Aparisi and Uxia Martinez Moral fell 6-2, while Nina Geissler and Young were leading the country’s No. 54 doubles team of Catherine Gagnon and Melissa Sakar 4-3 on court three when the doubles point was decided.

In the Singles, Freshman Aparisi and junior Karin Young delivered impressive straight-set wins in their respective matches. Aparisi dominated with a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 6, while Young secured a solid 6-3, 6-1 win on court five. Aparisi’s triumph leveled the score at 1-1, while Young’s success tied the overall score at two apiece.

Aparisi extended her winning streak to four matches and claimed victory in five of her last six completed matches. Meanwhile, Young notched her 10th singles win of the season, tying for second place on the team alongside Martinez Moral.

Washington would regain the momentum and secure victories in the final two singles matches, thwarting the Ducks’ comeback attempt.

Washington 4, Oregon 2

Doubles

1. #57 Alexia Jacobs/Astrid Olsen (WASH-W) def. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-2

2. Dariya Detkovskaya/Erika Matsuda (WASH-W) def. Candela Aparisi/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-2

3. Nina Geissler/Karin Young (ORE) vs. #54 Catherine Gagnon/Melissa Sakar (WASH-W) 4-3, unfinished

Order of finish: 2, 1

Singles

1. Erika Matsuda (WASH-W) def. Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-0, 6-2

2. Nina Geissler (ORE) vs. #96 Alexia Jacobs (WASH-W) 5-7, 0-3, unfinished

3. Astrid Olsen (WASH-W) def. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) 6-3, 6-2

4. Melissa Sakar (WASH-W) def. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-4, 6-0

5. Karin Young (ORE) def. Sarah-Maude Fortin (WASH-W) 6-3, 6-1

6. Candela Aparisi (ORE) def. Dariya Detkovskaya (WASH-W) 6-3, 6-0

Order of finish: 6, 1, 5, 3, 4

Senior Day Ends with Win Over WSU

On a bright Senior Day at the Student Tennis Center, the Oregon women’s tennis team celebrated a memorable home finale by sending seniors Nina Geissler and Uxia Martinez Moral off as winners, as the 66th-ranked Ducks thwarted Washington State’s comeback attempt with a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

Oregon faced a challenging doubles battle, but staged a comeback led by its top duo of Jo-Yee Chan and Sophie Luescher. Despite initially trailing 3-0, Chan and Luescher rallied to claim a crucial 6-4 victory, securing the doubles point for the Ducks. Additionally, Geissler and Young clinched their doubles match on court three with a 6-4 win, marking their first victory of the spring when paired together.

In a thrilling contest marked by momentum shifts, the team score was deadlocked at 3-3 with the outcome of the final match hanging in the balance. After dropping the first set, junior Young displayed resilience to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, rallying to win the second set and overcoming a 5-6 deficit in the third set tiebreaker. She emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win, securing the Ducks’ first Pac-12 win of the season.

After the Cougars leveled the score with a win on court three, Martinez Moral restored the Ducks’ lead with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 4 over Fifa Kumhom. Notably, Martinez Moral’s win marked her 73rd career singles victory, placing her alone in sixth place in program history.

Despite WSU’s efforts to even the score at 2-2 with a victory at No. 2, Oregon responded strongly as Aparisi bounced back from a first-set setback to claim a gritty 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Martina Markov on court six, propelling the Ducks back into the lead at 3-2. Aparisi’s victory extended her impressive streak to five consecutive singles wins, with a team-best 4-1 record in conference play.

Oregon 4, Washington State 3

Doubles

1. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) def. Elyse Tse/Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) 6-4

2. Fifa Kumhom/Yura Nakagawa (WSU) def. Candela Aparisi/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-1

3. Nina Geissler/Karin Young (ORE) def. Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov (WSU) 6-4

Order of finish: 2, 3, 1

Singles

1. Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) def. Sophie Luescher (ORE) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

2. Elyse Tse (WSU) def. Nina Geissler (ORE) 6-3, 6-3

3. Yura Nakagawa (WSU) def. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) 7-5, 6-2

4. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) def. Fifa Kumhom (WSU) 6-2, 6-4

5. Karin Young (ORE) def. Hania Abouelsaad (WSU) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

6. Candela Aparisi (ORE) def. Martina Markov (WSU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Order of finish: 3, 4, 2, 6, 1, 5

Up Next

Duck men host the LA schools facing UCLA April 5 and USC April 7. The ladies head to the bay area to face Cal April 5 and Stanford April 7.