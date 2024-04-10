Beach Volleyball: Ducks Get the Sweep on Senior Day

Oregon’s beach volleyball team celebrated its senior class on Tuesday afternoon with an impressive 5-0 victory over Bushnell at Amazon Park. All four of the Ducks’ seniors contributed to the sweep.

In a touching pre-match ceremony, Oregon honored the careers of Lolo Folau, Jensen Kaelin, Ashley Schroeder, and Alina Valenti. Prior to the match, the team also paid tribute to Bushnell’s five seniors.

The Ducks got off to a strong start, securing a 2-0 lead with victories at the No. 3 and 5 positions in the first wave of play. Landree Coats and Bella Gamache set the pace with a commanding 21-5, 21-13 win over Jadeya Hayes and Courtney Isom, marking their sixth victory of the season.

Lolo Folau, the first of Oregon’s seniors to compete, teamed up with Halli Fields for a hard-fought 21-19, 21-10 victory in the No. 5 spot.

At the top of the lineup, Daley McClellan and senior Alina Valenti delivered a decisive sweep against Halle Neumann and Kate Palelek, clinching the dual win and extending the Ducks’ lead to 3-0 with a 21-14, 21-11 victory. During the second wave of play, Presley McCaskill and Isabel Patterson secured a win in the exhibition slot.

Senior duo Jensen Kaelin and Ashley Schroeder triumphed over Bushnell’s Brooke Silvernail and Anessa Stotts. This win marked Schroeder’s 41st career victory, bringing her within four wins of the UO record set by Bea Wetton, who achieved 45 dual points during her time in Eugene.

Natasha George and Sophie Gregoire completed the Ducks’ sweep with a solid 21-19, 21-10 win at the No. 4 pairs, defeating Lace Jespersen and Sydney Myhre in the final match of the day. George’s victory marked her 20th career win, earning her a spot in the program’s top 10.

Oregon 5, Bushnell 0

1: Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) def. Halle Neumann/Kate Palelek (BUSH) – 21-14, 21-11

2: Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) def. Brooke Silvernail/Anessa Stotts (BUSH) – 21-11, 21-9

3: Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) def. Jadeya Hayes/Courtney Isom (BUSH) – 21-5, 21-13

4: Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) def. Lace Jespersen/Sydney Myhre (BUSH) – 21-14, 23-21

5: Halli Fields/Lolo Folau (ORE) def. Avery Lenssen/Reagan Walker (BUSH) – 21-19, 21-10

Order of finish – 3, 5, 1, 2, 4

Up Next

The Ducks are heading to Seattle to participate in the Alki Beach Invitational from April 12-13. They’ll be up against formidable opponents such as Boise State, Georgia State, ranked 15th, and Washington, ranked 11th. The tournament kicks off with round-robin matches on Friday, followed by bracket play on Saturday.