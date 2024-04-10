Baseball: Ducks Drop Game 1 to Sacramento State

Oregon dropped the first of a 2-game series with Sacramento State 15-8 on Tuesday Night in PK Park.

The Hornets burst ahead by scoring seven runs in the opening inning. However, the Ducks made strides toward a comeback in the second inning, tallying four runs.

The rally ignited when Drew Smith executed a well-placed bunt single down the third base line, advancing to second on Dominic Hellman’s subsequent base hit. Chase Meggers contributed to the Ducks’ scoreline with a single up the middle, followed by Carter Garate driving in Hellman and Meggers with a double into the right-center gap. Garate advanced to third on a fly ball and later crossed home plate on a wild pitch, narrowing the score to 7-4.

T6 | @Collin15Clarke strikes out one and strands one on base. #GoDucks



Sacramento State 11

Oregon 6 pic.twitter.com/OT5CfeU20W — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 10, 2024

Both teams exchanged runs in the third inning. After Sacramento State secured one run, Oregon swiftly responded as Jacob Walsh scored on a Hellman ground out. Walsh, who began the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a Smith double into the right-field corner, aided in closing the gap.





Incredible double play started by Carter Garate who makes a diving stop and throw from the ground. #GoDucks | #D1Top10 | #SCTop10 | #NCAABASEBALL pic.twitter.com/jWymuSBJ3R — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 10, 2024

In the fourth inning, Oregon further closed in on the Hornets, scoring a run with two outs. Bryce Boettcher initiated the two-out rally with an infield hit, advancing to second on a throwing error by Hornets shortstop Gunner Gouldsmith. Boettcher then advanced to third on another Gouldsmith throwing error on a Bennett Thompson ground ball before crossing the plate on a Walsh RBI single.

@maddox_molony hits his third homer of the year on a two-run shot to left-center. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4F2bctEqep — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 10, 2024

Sac State widened their lead with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh, extending the margin to 13-6. However, freshman shortstop Maddox Molony ignited hope for Oregon with a two-run homer. Despite Molony’s efforts, the Hornets retaliated by scoring two runs in the top of the ninth, securing the victory.

Up Next

Game 2 of this midweek series is Wednesday April 10 with the first pitch slated for 5:05 pm