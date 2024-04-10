Acrobatics & Tumbling: Ducks Close Regular Season with Win

Oregon acrobatics and tumbling won all six events during its regular season finale, propelling the No. 4 Ducks to a 270.420-266.370 victory over No. 6 Azusa Pacific on Tuesday night.

Oregon (3-3) asserted control from the outset, sweeping the first three events starting with compulsory. Led by standouts Emma Keogh and Makena Carrion, the compulsory toss event set the tone with a score of 9.90, enabling the Ducks to establish an early advantage.

In the acro event, Oregon delivered an outstanding performance by its seven-element group, comprising Bethany Glick, Emilie Henningsen, Italie Macchiavello, Bella Swarthout, and Riley Watson, scoring 9.85 and clinching the acro event for the first time this season. The pyramid event followed suit, with the Ducks consistently achieving high scores, highlighted by 9.90s in the first and third heats. Ava Gowdy, Alexis Giardina, and Swarthout contributed significantly, aiding Oregon in securing a halftime lead of 95.15-92.95.

Despite Azusa Pacific taking the open heat in the toss event, Oregon emerged victorious overall, thanks to a performance in the 450 salto toss, earning a 9.70 from Shea Barnes, Rachel Furlong, Giardina, Niya Hewitt, Charlotte Lippa, and Cami Wilson.

Kaylie Barrera and Rickelle Henderson shone once again in the tumbling event, with Barrera scoring 9.725 in the aerial heat and Henderson securing a 9.775 in the open heat, leading Oregon to a 56.00-55.30 win.

Oregon clinched a narrow 90.82-90.37 victory, achieving their first sweep of the season and surpassing the 270 mark overall for the fourth time this year.

Up Next

The National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association is set to announce the 2024 championship field and at-large qualifiers for event finals on Monday, April 15.