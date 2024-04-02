Beach Volleyball: Ducks Fail to Find Win in Boise

Landree Coats and Bella Gamache secured two victories on Friday and divided their matches on Saturday, concluding the road trip with an impressive 3-1 record. However, despite their efforts, the Oregon beach volleyball team faced tough competition at the Boise State Beach Classic, losing all their duels. The Ducks suffered consecutive 4-1 losses against UC Davis and the hosting team Boise State on Friday. Saturday brought further challenges as the Ducks fought valiantly but ultimately fell 3-2 to Boise State and were swept by UC Davis.

Friday

UC Davis 4, Oregon 1

In the weekend-opening dual, the Ducks secured their sole point through a hard-fought three-set victory by Coats and Gamache in the No. 3 pairs. Demonstrating resilience for the second time in a row, the duo bounced back after dropping the first set, eventually clinching the win with a score of 13-21, 21-15, 15-10 against Sam Lazenby and Mia Olen of UC Davis.

Despite initially grabbing the first two points of the match, UC Davis sealed the dual victory when Oregon’s No. 5 pair, Kendall Clark and Skylar Kelly, had to retire while trailing 13-8 in the first set. The Aggies extended their lead to 4-0 with a win at the top of the lineup, but the Ducks avoided a shutout thanks to the determined performance of Coats and Gamache.

1: Colleen McGuire/Kylie Miller (UCD) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-12, 21-17

2: Tabitha Mitchell/Kimi Waller (UCD) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-19, 21-14

3: Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) def. Sam Lazenby/Mia Olen (UCD) – 13-21, 21-15, 15-10

4: Morgan Coolbaugh/Lindsay Heller (UCD) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-15, 21-14

5: Alicia Letvin/Kate O’Steen (UCD) def. Kendall Clark/Skylar Kelly (ORE) – 13-8 (ret.)

Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 1, 3

Boise State 4, Oregon 1

Coats and Gamache secured their second victory of the day in commanding fashion, sweeping the No. 3 pairs with a decisive 21-16, 21-14 win over Rorianna Chartier and Lily Patock, giving the Ducks a late boost in Friday’s dual.

It’s a 2-0 kinda day for Landree and Bella!



Duo posts a 21-16, 21-14 win at No. 3 pairs against Boise State.



Tough serve + block = Point, #GoDucks



Mountain West Network pic.twitter.com/4e7AwoRRCy — Oregon Beach Volleyball (@oregonbvb) March 30, 2024

The host Broncos took an early 1-0 lead with a victory at the No. 4 spot and expanded their advantage with a narrow 21-19, 21-19 win over Jensen Kaelin and Ashley Schroeder on court two. Boise State sealed the dual with a win at the No. 5 pairs.

In addition to Coats and Gamache’s success, the Ducks’ top pair of Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti claimed the first set. However, despite their efforts, the BSU No. 1 pair of Marlayna Bullington and Sierra Land fought back, equalizing with a win in the second set before seizing control with a pivotal run in the third frame.

1: Marlayna Bullington/Sierra Land (BSU) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 16-21, 21-18, 15-10

2: Ava Anderson/Emilia Guerra-Acuna (BSU) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-19, 21-19

3: Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) def. Rorianna Chartier/Lily Patock (BSU) – 21-16, 21-14

4: Addison Wolden/Abbie Wolf (BSU) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-12, 21-12

5: Emily Garus/Summer McCann (BSU) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-13, 21-9

Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

Saturday

Boise State 3, Oregon 2

In Saturday’s first dual, the host Broncos secured victories at the No. 2, 4, and 5 pairs, respectively, clinching the match. However, Oregon fought back, claiming the final two points with hard-fought three-set victories at spots one and three. Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti surged ahead early in the third set against Marlayna Bullington and Sierra Land, clinching the Ducks’ first point with a score of 21-14, 16-21, 15-10 when the home team’s attack went long.

Point, set, match!



Alina and Daley register a three-set win (21-14, 16-21, 15-10) at No. 1 pairs against Boise State.#GoDucks



Mountain West Network pic.twitter.com/TVPKVhQaXE — Oregon Beach Volleyball (@oregonbvb) March 30, 2024

Simultaneously, at the No. 3 pairs, Coats and Gamache found themselves in a decisive third set after splitting sets with Rorianna Chartier and Lily Patock. The BSU pair took an early lead of 13-11, but the Ducks rallied, securing the final four points to clinch Oregon’s second point.

Another dub on three!



No. 3 pair Landree Coats and Bella Gamache end on a 4-0 run, secure their third win of the weekend.#GoDucks



Mountain West Network pic.twitter.com/umfjWMwAPg — Oregon Beach Volleyball (@oregonbvb) March 30, 2024

1: Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) def. Marlayna Bullington/Sierra Land (BSU) – 21-14, 16-21, 15-10

2: Ava Anderson/Emilia Guerra-Acuna (BSU) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-13, 21-14

3: Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) def. Rorianna Chartier/Lily Patock (BSU) – 21-16, 14-21, 15-13

4: Addison Wolden/Abbie Wolf (BSU) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-17, 21-17

5: Sharli O’Neil/Elli Wolthuis (BSU) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-14, 21-13

Order of Finish – 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

UC Davis 5, Oregon 0

The Aggies dominated the first four points of the dual, sealing their victory with a win at the No. 5 spot. Coats and Gamache, aiming for their fourth win of the weekend, started strong with a 21-18 lead in the opening set. Despite their early advantage, the UC Davis duo of Lindsay Heller and Sam Lazenby mounted a comeback, ultimately winning in three sets to secure the Aggies’ comprehensive 5-0 victory.

1: Colleen McGuire/Kylie Miller (UCD) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-19, 21-17

2: Tabitha Mitchell/Kimi Waller (UCD) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-19, 21-13

3: Lindsay Heller/Sam Lazenby (UCD) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) – 18-21, 21-17, 15-11

4: Morgan Coolbaugh/Mia Olen (UCD) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-13, 21-18

5: Alicia Letvin/Kate O’Steen (UCD) def. Skylar Kelly/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-11, 21-13

Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 1, 3

Up Next

Teams from the Pac-12 North will convene for the eagerly anticipated Pac-12 North Invitational. The Ducks are geared up for a challenging four-match lineup at Alki Beach, facing off against formidable opponents: Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, and the hosting team, Washington. Oregon will head back to their home courts on April 9th for Senior Day, where they will take on Bushnell.