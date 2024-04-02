Track and Field: Records Fall at Stanford Invitational

Maddy Elmore made history on Friday evening at the Stanford Invitational by breaking the Oregon school record for the 5,000 meters, achieving a remarkable time of 15:15.79. This outstanding performance not only shattered the 39-year-old school record set by UO Hall of Famer Kathy Hayes in 1985 but also secured Elmore the ninth spot in collegiate history for this event. Surpassing her previous outdoor best of 16:11.77 from last year’s Bryan Clay meet, Elmore now leads the NCAA season rankings, overtaking Virginia’s Margot Appleton who ran 15:18.21 earlier on Friday at the Raleigh Relays. This marks Elmore’s third school record of the season after she broke the UO indoor mark at 3,000 meters in December and anchored the DMR to a remarkable 10:47.50 during the Razorback Invitational in late January.

A record held since 1985 by Kathy Hayes.

Your new 5k school record holder.

Maddy Elmore.

15:15.79#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/f3mWPehX8C — oregontf (@OregonTF) April 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Anika Thompson achieved a significant milestone by adding her name to the Ducks’ all-time list in the 10,000 meters. Running in the invitational section of the event, Thompson crossed the finish line in 32:54.97, becoming the sixth UO woman to complete the race in under 33 minutes. This accomplishment propelled Thompson into fifth place on the Oregon top-10 list, surpassing her previous best of 33:51.70 from last year’s Preview in Eugene.

Anika Thompson… why not PR by over a minute in the 10k!

⏱️ 10K in 32:54.97

✅ No. 5 UO All-Time

✅ Irish U23 National Record #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/HkB0qrqyo2 — oregontf (@OregonTF) March 30, 2024

On the men’s side, junior Luke Affolder stood out as the top performer in the 1500 meters, setting a personal best of 3:45.16, which placed him third in section four. Affolder’s impressive performance saw him improve upon his previous best of 3:46.31 from the 2023 Oregon Twilight. Additionally, Benjamin Balazs and James Harding clocked times of 3:48.41 and 3:48:81, respectively, in section three.

In other events, Taylor Chocek and Colleen Uzoekwe showcased their talent in the preliminary rounds of the 100-meter hurdles, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively. The final for this event was scheduled for the following day. Annika Williams demonstrated her prowess in the shot put, securing ninth place overall with a day’s best of 13.41m/44-0, marking an outdoor personal best.

Freshman Osawese Agbonkonkon achieved an outdoor season best with a clearance of 2.03m/6-8 in the high jump, tying with teammate Jack Normand for second place. Elliott Cook and Matthew Erickson impressed in the 800 meters, both dipping below 1:48. Cook finished second overall with a time of 1:47.91, while Erickson crossed the line third with a time of 1:47.95, marking a new outdoor best for Cook. Rheinhardt Harrison and James Harding also showcased their talent in the 800 meters, with Harrison finishing second in section three and Harding fourth in his outdoor season debut.

Full Team Results

Stanford Invitational

MEN

400 Meters

44. Arthur Katahdin – 51.55

1500 Meters – section

4. Benjamin Balazs – 3:48.41

5. James Harding – 3:48.81

1500 Meters – section 4

3. Luke Affolder – 3:45.16 (PB)

1500 Meters – section 5

3. Giuliano Scasso – 3:52.26

5,000 Meters – section 3

4. Izaiah Steury – 13:53.13

—. Kutoven Stevens – DNF

10,000 Meters

34. Devin Hart – 29:09.53

110m Hurdles – prelims

23. Arthur Katahdin – 15.63 (-0.5)

High Jump

T2. Jack Normand – 2.03m/6-8

T2. Osawese Agbonkonkon – 2.03m/6-8 (SB)

800 Meters – section 1

2. Elliott Cook – 1:47.91 (SB)

3. Matthew Erickson – 1:47.95

800 Meters – section 3

2. Rheinhardt Harrison – 1:50.43

4. James Harding – 1:51.36

WOMEN

5,000 Meters – section 1

1. Maddy Elmore – 15:15.79 (PB) [No. 1 UO]

10,000 Meters – section 1

12. Anika Thompson – 32:54.97 (PB) [No. 5 UO]

100m Hurdles – prelims

5. Taylor Chocek – 13.87q

8. Colleen Uzoekwe – 14.03q

14. Gianna Bullock – 14.28

High Jump

—. Cheyla Scott – NH

Long Jump

13. Colleen Uzoekwe – 5.51m/18-1

20. Taylor Chocek – 5.31m/17-5.25

23. Gianna Bullock – 5.27m/17-3.5

Shot Put

9. Annika Williams – 13.41m/44-0 (PB)