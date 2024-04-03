Baseball @ Portland Recap

Having fallen to the Pilots 15-5 at PK Park earlier this season, the Ducks were eager to get on the board quickly on Tuesday night when they made a return trip north on I-5.

Anson Aroz got Oregon’s bats going early, bringing in Jeffery Heard on an RBI before a Portland throwing error brought Jacob Walsh in for a second run in the first inning. Bryce Boettcher brought in another run in the second to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead.

Oregon pitcher Michael Freund started the game strong with four strikeouts in the first two innings. But he gave up several runs in the third inning as the Pilots closed the score to 3-2.

B2 | Freund strikes out three in the inning. #GoDucks



Oregon 3

Portland 0 pic.twitter.com/cnsQibDAMl — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 3, 2024

Heard got the Ducks on the board again when he brought Boettcher home on a single in the top of the fourth.

T4 | @JefferyHeard5 picks up the RBI pushing Oregon's lead to two. #GoDucks



Oregon 4

Portland 2 pic.twitter.com/I3DF3sMWeW — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 3, 2024

Oregon went scoreless in the fifth, but the defense held on to keep the score at 4-2.

Portland’s defense began to break down in the sixth inning as the Ducks loaded the bases and scored three runs without a hit: a sacrifice fly, a hit by pitch, and a walk to make the score 7-2. Freund began to show signs of fatigue and gave up another run to make it 7-3 going into the seventh inning stretch.

Both teams went to their bullpens in the final three innings. While Oregon was held scoreless Logan Mercado, Ryan Featherson, and Bradley Mullan combined to only allow one run to Portland and Ducks returned south with a 7-4 victory.

Baseball will begin a three game series at UCLA this Friday at 7:05pm.