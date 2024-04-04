Quacking the Roster: DB Transfer Kobe Savage

Savage was recruited to Division-II Texas A&M-Commerce in the 2019 cycle, having played both quarterback and safety in high school. He redshirted that year at Commerce, then transferred down the road to Tyler Junior College in 2020 and became their starting safety in the covid-abbreviated season. In 2021 Savage continued as starter in every game of a 70-tackle, 5-interception season with Tyler.

In 2022, Savage was rated a low 3-star (.8381) in the 24/7 composite as a Juco, and enrolled at Kansas State. He’s been the starting safety for the Wildcats for the last two seasons, playing virtually every snap in each game. Since his career began Savage has 41 starts under his belt, missing the end of the 2022 season after taking an injury near the end of the second quarter of a blowout win against Baylor in week 11, and the bowl in 2023 because he’d entered the portal. I acquired and charted the film of his 20 FBS games at Kansas State over the last two years for this article on his final season of eligibility at Oregon.

When Kansas State legend Bill Snyder retired at the end of the 2018 season, he was replaced by one of the architects of the North Dakota State FCS dynasty, head coach Chris Klieman. His defense and safeties unit have been run by DC Joe Klanderman since 2014 at both NDSU and K-State, ever since Klieman himself was promoted from the Bison’s DC to head coach.

I was pretty surprised when I charted Stanford’s 2021 opener against K-State because that year Klieman and Klanderman abandoned their longtime 4-down front in favor of a 3-3-5 that’s a more open variation on the old 33 stack. It reminded me of DC Jon Heacock’s “Air Raid killer” 3-3-5 at Iowa State I’d studied the year before, and might have been an adaptation to playing the same Big-XII offenses. It’s been effective, with the Wildcats’ defense going from 59th in F+ advanced statistics in 2020 to a top-30 defense in each of the past three seasons.

K-State’s new defensive scheme uses three safeties at all times, none of whom is really understood as a nickelback or slot corner. Rather, they have three true deep safeties mostly playing on top of the three backers in a soft zone defense in the middle of the field, with the two corners in single coverage along the sidelines. Savage’s role over these two seasons has mostly been the middle one of those three safeties in the center of the field, though at the beginning of 2022 that was unsettled and he often played to the strong side, occasionally the weak.

The structure of the defense doesn’t often have Savage providing over-the-top coverage assistance on deep routes since those go to the safeties aligned to one side of the field or the other helping a corner, though he usually began with a backpedal off the snap into deep center field to help with any potential deep routes out of the slot (curiously, very few Big-XII teams actually ran these, I saw them the most out of Troy and Mizzou). Instead, Savage’s job mostly fell under the description of “support” – coming down on run plays, short passes, and screens, as well as cleaning up when the first two levels of the defense let a play through. But with two years’ worth of tape I got to see the full variety of Savage’s skillset and so while more rare, there’s enough film of him in coverage plus playing in the box and on blitzes to evaluate as well.

Savage has 12 interceptions in his career (should have been 13, I have no idea why one was overturned by the officials, though he wound up picking off the ball for keeps later on the same drive), and his ballhawking stands out on film. They all came on the classic safety “tips and overthrows” but only a couple just landed in his lap, he had to work for most of them by getting in the right position schematically and making an athletic play on the ball. Some examples:

(Reminder – you can use the button in the lower right corner to control playback speed)

:00 – Savage is in jersey #2, as in all clips in this article, aligned to the passing strength as the strong safety on this play with another DB, initially off camera, as the free safety. The QB thinks he can fit the ball between the two presenting open middle of the field, but Savage flips his lower body from retreat to run very quickly and closes fast. :18 – This is really K-State’s smothering zone defense at work, there’s no good place to fit this ball on 3rd & long and one of the many defenders hovering in coverage pops it up, but good eyes and body control by Savage to react and pluck the ball out of the air before it hits the ground. :30 – Unlike a previous game in this season, the receiver here can’t just jerk the CB out of the way and so can’t get to the ball. Savage reads the play, gets on top, and tracks the ball for a pick. :40 – K-State is showing blitz here but backs out to cover-8, the QB drives himself nuts running around trying to find an outlet on 3rd & long, and throws it high to a double-covered receiver with Savage over the top. On the replay it’s clear that Savage is calculating where to position himself to dive for the pick before the ball is even tipped.

I think Savage’s most valuable asset is his experience, and it comes through in how well he diagnoses plays and gets himself to where he needs to be. The vast majority of the film I have on Savage himself is unremarkable – the play is over before he’s needed – but I don’t have a single snap that he took off, he’s always gotten into position to catch the ballcarrier in case he breaks a tackle or makes the backer miss. Those constitute hundreds of otherwise pretty dull plays so reader, you’ll have to take my word for it, but Savage’s ability to read, react, and make the play against a wide variety of offensive attacks can be illustrated on the reps when he was needed:

:00 – Savage is over the weakside on the boundary here, taking a quick drop but then he reads the QB keeper and selects a good angle to the play with excellent reaction time. The backer really should have gotten off the block to shut this down after a good job by the DL to confine the lane – a running theme in the film was talent deficiencies and injuries in the linebacking corps letting a lot more through than they should – but Savage minimizes the gain and gets the big QB out of bounds with a solid hit. :13 – After an early pair of injuries in 2023 re-arranged the linebackers, K-State found themselves playing a true freshman in the middle of the defense. Here Savage is getting him re-positioned before the play and reading the blocking scheme even prior to the motion. The sweep fools the camera operator but not Savage and his pupil. :26 – K-State executed this goalline stand, holding off three straight runs for a net loss of two yards for this year’s Doak Walker winner, and Savage was in on the tackle each time. Here he’s reading the fullback’s pre-snap movement to the offset i-formation and then flies in outside of him for the TFL. :41 – This is more of the Wildcats’ smothering zone, nowhere really for the QB to go so he scrambles. Watch the difference in angle of attack and balance between the freshman and the veteran – the backer overruns the play and lets the QB juke him to the dirt, Savage makes the tackle square.

I was surprised that the major recruiting services had Savage unrated out of high school and didn’t give him more of a bump as a Juco, since his athleticism on film looks to me more in line with a high 3-star or borderline 4-star. His job involves a lot of running, not just upfield but laterally, and he has to make judgments on the angles to take to intersect with the ballcarrier and accelerate to top speed without hesitation, then finish with a strong tackle. The only other position on the field that combines the demands for a full range of quickness with physical power are running backs, and they get the advantage of more compact frames and never having to run backwards. I think Savage is the complete package athletically; if not an absolutely elite talent certainly a very well rounded and high end one in his senior season. Some examples:

:00 – Savage starts on the other side of the formation as a quasi-linebacker here, but reads the H-back’s action for a rollout RPO and gets to the playside quick, shutting down the QB and forcing the throwaway. :18 – When the back cuts to the weakside, both the backer and the safety to that side should have outside leverage to control this, but the former gets stuck inside on the block and the latter overruns it. Savage runs from the backside of the play over the passing strength across the field at the proper angle to make the tackle. :27 – Not the same structure but this is a similar philosophy as Oregon’s defense on 3rd & medium – a simulated pressure up front to mix up the coverage on the short passing outlet to the boundary, and jump on the hitch with all you’ve got to stop the conversion. Savage leads the charge from midfield, note how small his backpedal is and how quick he triggers. :36 – The other defenders have the outside and inside leverage here to contain the pitch option, Savage needs to get himself right into the middle to stop him cold. He hesitates a little on the potential of the QB keeping it but he’s not quite fast enough having done that to completely catch the back and prevent him from squirting through contact for an extra five yards.

In my opinion the most frequent high value role that Savage played was rescuing the defense when the offense had broken through and preventing a big play from going the entire field for a touchdown. Because he was usually in either center field or to one side when the offense was unbalanced, this often involved catching the play laterally and from behind in some pretty impressive displays of speed and geometry. Some examples:

:00 – The MIKE needs to fill this lane not get stuck on the TE’s lead block, and the WILL shouldn’t just be letting that receiver run past him. But Savage dodges that guy coming from the opposite side and makes the sure tackle. :07 – Savage starts out bailing over trips to the field and when the back bursts through the front almost effortlessly he’s got a full head of steam. He’ll miss if he just goes laterally so he takes an intersect angle that gives up another 10 yards but saves the touchdown. The offense followed this with three incomplete passes and a field goal. :15 – The corner whiffs on the tackle here, Savage starts out in center field and comes over at the correct angle, isn’t fooled by the receiver’s stutter, and gets him wrapped up and out of bounds. :35 – Screen to the wide side is a more likely playcall than run up the middle in this offensive alignment and situation, and Savage is over the trips in pass coverage. He’s got to hustle over against the surprise run that gets through but takes the right angle and wraps up well to stop the conversion.

Savage is a powerful tackler, and I have almost no yards after contact surrendered on his plays. I think he makes a concerted effort to stop the ballcarrier dead with physical force and contact at the right angle, combined with good form wrapping up. To the extent there are some negative marks on my tally sheet, they come when a ballcarrier makes a quick, last-instant move after he’s left his feet – that’s hard to do because I don’t think he leaves his feet too early, but it’s simply the risk that comes with bringing that much force to the tackle. Here’s a representative sample:

:00 – Great flow to the play with square shoulders, and note how he’s moving his lower body with a couple redirections independently of his upper body. That lets him bring his full power to the tackle and stops the ball cold on 3rd & short. :09 – Trying to do too much here, especially on 1st & 10. He’s coming in too hot and going for a big stop; the QB’s outside step gets him to dive outside and he has no ability to catch him when he cuts back in. :25 – Zone coverage, Savage is in center field on top of the Y receiver, the pass goes underneath to the slot on the hitch. The freshman backer overruns it and whiffs but Savage doesn’t, stopping the 3rd down conversion threat dead. :34 – This is a pitch option, not a Mint/Tite style spill & kill, but same idea for the DB – start out high in pass coverage, read the play, then come down hard before the back can turn the corner and bring him down forcefully.

I don’t have a lot of reps in which Savage participated in blitzing and I don’t want to overfit the data, but the few times he was so used were tantalizing. Just a couple examples:

:00 – K-State’s QB, now at Ohio State, put the defense in a bad spot with another pick here, but this blitz limited the short field to a field goal. Savage fires into the backfield faster than the RG can pull across to block him. :10 – Savage doesn’t bite on the bluff, the slicing H-back on this RPO is the other safety’s responsibility and ultimately he’s the one who cleans up on the short throw. Savage’s job after the motion switches the contain player (it’s now the boundary defender who takes on the LT) is to beeline the QB and take him down if he doesn’t get rid of the ball immediately. :16 – The linebacker comes off the edge to force the pitch, Savage comes around behind him faster than the center can pull to block him. He forces the back inside where the rest of the defense gets the TFL.

Savage is a veteran and, as usually comes with that, he plays with leverage properly and has the strength and balance to get off blocks. I have basically no reps in which he got overwhelmed or completely stuck on a block, even by downfield linemen. Some examples:

:00 – Savage comes down on the QB keep, gets outside leverage on the all-SEC running back’s block and then slides off it, loses his footing on the slick turf but still makes the tackle. :06 – After a bunch of pre-snap motion, Savage winds up as the quasi-SAM, taking on the Doak Walker winner again this time as a blocker. He maintains his leverage properly to stay free to the outside and forces the QB back inside for a TFL. :22 – Here he’s taking on the tight end blocking downfield playside. He gives a little ground but maintains his balance and leverage so he can slide off to contain the back to the sideline and make the tackle out of bounds.

Due to the structure of the defense, I didn’t see Savage playing in single coverage very often – it just wasn’t part of their normal defense and really only came when they were mixing something up, like a cover-0 or cover-1 blitz. I thought he looked fine on the reps when that was his assignment; no one would confuse him for a cornerback but he stayed close to his receiver, played physically against tight ends trying to muscle him, and he never gave up a significant pass (though there were a couple where I thought elite WRs had him beat but the QB just didn’t see it). Here’s a representative sample of the relatively small amount of film of Savage in coverage: