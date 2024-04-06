Oregon Friday Sports Recap

Acrobatics and Tumbling vs Baylor

The Ducks faced one of their stiffest challenges of the season against the Bears on Friday. Baylor’s prowess was apparent from the very beginning, as the Ducks scored slightly behind the visitors in every compulsory event (acro, pyramid, toss, and tumbling). At the conclusion of the compulsory events Oregon trailed 38.30 to 37.20.

It was a similar story to begin the acrobatics round as the Bears had higher scores in both the 5 and 6 element events. The Ducks made up a tenth of a point in the 7 element event and the acrobatics scores ended Oregon 65.750 and Baylor 67.50.

The Ducks had rock solid scores of 9.85 out of 10 in every element of the pyramid round, but the Bears were even stronger with scores of 9.95, 9.90, and 9.90. At halftime of the meet Baylor led Oregon 97.25 to 95.30.

After the break the Bears maintained their momentum in the toss round. Both teams posted strong scores, but Baylor had a slight edge over Oregon yet again 28.85 to 28.75.

The Ducks seized the momentum in the tumbling event 55.875 to 55.075. Going into the team event Baylor had the lead 181.175 to 179.925. More than a full point is a significant advantage, but far from insurmountable with over 100 points available to each team in the last event. It would take a near perfect performance from Oregon and a slight bobble from the Bears.

Baylor slammed the door shut on a comeback with a 93.74 to the Ducks 86.67 in the team event. The Bears took the victory 274.915 to 266.595. Oregon will need to overcome their disappointment quickly, as A&T travels to Azusa Pacific on Tuesday April 9 for their last match of the regular season.

#24 Softball vs #9 Washington

Softball was looking for a big win in the Pac-12 standings tonight at the Jane, but dug a hole they couldn’t climb back out of. It took several innings for the teams bats to warm up as Oregon’s Morgan Scott and Washington’s Ruby Meylan started in the circle and held the game scoreless through two innings.

Morgan Scott strikes out one, keeping the Huskies scoreless.



M2 | Ducks 0, Washington 0



Pac-12 Networks

https://t.co/FZPgxa1xFk#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/nHjlNfAgom — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 6, 2024

The top of the third turned into a disaster for the Ducks. Scott gave up a home run to the Huskies first batter. The defense quickly got two outs and looked to contain the damage. But Washington feasted on Scott’s fastballs and by the middle of the third they had a 6-0 lead. Worse, Oregon couldn’t score any runs in the bottom of the inning.

Raegan Breedlove relieved Scott in the top of the fourth inning and the defense got back on track, preventing the Huskies from extending their advantage.

Sinicki with the dime to Daniell for the out!



M4 | Washington 6, Ducks 0



Pac-12 Networks

https://t.co/FZPgxa1xFk#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/lYpIZfgEVu — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 6, 2024

In the bottom of the fourth the Ducks loaded the bases with 2 outs. Washington had Kai Luschar on a full count but walked her, and Oregon finally got a runner home to make it 6-1. A pitching change for the Huskies didn’t halt the momentum as Hanna Delgado hit a 2 RBI single to make it 6-3 at the end of the fourth.

The bats are hot! Hanna Delgado drives in two more!



E4 | Washington 6, Ducks 3



Pac-12 Networks

https://t.co/FZPgxa1xFk#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/mBz4CwJwj0 — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 6, 2024

In the top of the fifth Washington scored an RBI single with 2 outs to extend their lead to 7-3. Spencer Taylor then came to the circle and soon advanced runners to second and third base on a wild pitch. Fortunately a fly out got the Ducks back to plate before they fell behind any further.

Taylour Spencer forces two flyouts and a groundout to send the Ducks back to the plate.



M6 | Washington 7, Ducks 3



Pac-12 Networks

https://t.co/FZPgxa1xFk#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/F4eLnh19z0 — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 6, 2024

With Giselle Alvarez now in the circle for Washington, Oregon’s bats went cold and no runners made it home for the rest of the game. The Huskies added another run in the seventh to add insult to injury for a final score of 8-3

The Ducks will look to even the series in the Jane today at 5PM PST.

Baseball @ UCLA

Baseball took their #20 ranking down to Los Angeles to face the Bruins in the first game of the weekend series. RJ Gordan started on the mound and both teams were scoreless in the first two innings.

B2 | 2 more Ks for @rjgordon_21 in a 1-2-3 inning. #GoDucks



Oregon 0

UCLA 0 pic.twitter.com/8RY91rL4Ik — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 6, 2024

The bats woke up in the third. Oregon brought one runner home and UCLA responded with two scores of their own to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

T3 | @drewsmith1742 with one of three hits for Oregon in the inning. His drove in @tennettbhompson who led off the frame with a hit. #GoDucks



Oregon 1

UCLA 0 pic.twitter.com/nHR8TYw6mE — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 6, 2024

Oregon’s offense took control of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Two single RBIs and a record setting home run by JG Walsh brought in 4 runs to make it a 5-2 Ducks advantage.

Gordon continued his impressive performance on the mound to prevent any further UCLA scores in the fourth and fifth innings.

B5 | 2 more Ks for @rjgordon_21. He now has 9 to set a new career high. Old best was 7. #GoDucks



Oregon 5

UCLA 2 pic.twitter.com/MVsISXwLrA — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 6, 2024

An error by UCLA allowed Maddox Moloney to get home for Oregon and extend the lead to 6-2 in the top of the sixth. Gordon’s arm finally began to tire and after an RBI single closed the score to 6-3 he was relieved by Logan Mercado with 1 out and runners on 1st and 3rd. Another run came on a sacrifice fly, but Bryce Boettcher’s clutch catch prevented total disaster. The Ducks took a 6-4 lead into the seventh inning.

Oregon stranded a runner on third in the top of the seventh. But the Bruins couldn’t take advantage and stranded 2 runners themselves.

B7 | @loganm437 pitches around a couple of singles. Strands both runners. Ends it with a K. #GoDucks



Oregon 6

UCLA 4 pic.twitter.com/2TmBLMjQMs — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 6, 2024

Another scoreless inning followed for both teams. In the final inning, Jeffery Heard’s 2 RBI double gave the Ducks needed cushion by stretching the lead to 8-4. Bradley Mullan came to the mound in the bottom of the ninth and retired the side to stretch Oregon’s win streak to 6 games and counting.

T9 | !@JefferyHeard5 with a 2-run double to push the lead to 4. #GoDucks



Oregon 8

UCLA 4 pic.twitter.com/Ex1Sx6MwbK — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 6, 2024

Baseball will look to clinch the series with UCLA today in LA at 6:05PM PST.