Spring Football: April Updates

With Finals over and Spring Term beginning, the Ducks held their first two practices of April, which will culminate in their Spring Game on the 27th.

The Ducks were in full pads Tuesday, and head coach Dan Lanning said that he thought his team used their time off well. He noted the performance of starting tight end Terrance Ferguson, who he said has decreased body fat, gained muscle mass, and is a real leader on the field.

In the leadership realm Lanning also touched on Jeffery Bassa, another key player who has decided to return for 2024. Lanning said Bassa knows what he wants his play to look like, what he wants it to be in the future, and is willing to put in the hard work to make that happen.

Lanning also acknowledged the departure of Running Back’s coach Carlos Locklyn, acknowledging that he did an unbelievable job during his time in Eugene, and that he was happy to see the notoriety he built while he was with the Ducks, which is a goal for coaches that he brings in, to achieve more opportunities. And that as far as opportunities go, this transition provided an opportunity for the Ducks as well.