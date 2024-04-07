Oregon Ducks Saturday Recap

Lacrosse vs. USC

The first 26 or so minutes of Saturday’s lacrosse match was competitive and compelling. The Ducks opened up the game with a 3-1 lead and looked good in the process.

Q1 | 9:02



YEAH EMMA! The slick ball movement gets the Ducks a 3-1 lead.



The lead was short lived, with USC tying the match by the end of the first period.

Q1 I 3:08



Oregon scored a goal in the first minute of the second period to again take the lead.

Q2 | 14:10



She can't stop scoring! Emma gets her first career hat trick and puts Oregon back on top 4-3.



After the Ducks tied the match at 7-7 with 3:36 until the half, the Trojans decided to get serious and score three in a row, taking a 10-7 lead into the half.

Q2 I 0:44



In the second half, USC completely controlled the field, and Oregon was only able to muster one point against nine for the Ducks. The 12-1 run trounced the home team; Oregon could not defend against the better Trojan athletes, and the once-competitive match turned into a blowout.

USC’s dominance was clear in the box score. The Trojans had over twice the shots on goal, 25-12. When the game was tied at 7-7 in the second period, the Ducks had four saves. During USC’s 12-1 run, Oregon would only get two more saves. And the Ducks had issues with controlling the ball, with USC causing 13 turnovers to one for Oregon.

But USC is ranked for a reason, and was the only Pac-12 team to go to the NCAA tournament last season, so all is not lost going into the rest of the Pac-12 slate. The Ducks hit the road and play San Diego State next Saturday, 4/13.

Softball vs. Washington

Two weather delays at The Jane caused Oregon’s second game against the Huskies to last nearly as long as the extra-innings baseball game being played in Los Angeles. The Ducks were looking to even the series, and were successful in a game that was a nail biter to the very end.

Elise Sokolsky has quietly become Oregon’s second starter behind ace Morgan Scott. Sokolsky started well, putting the Huskies down in order in the first inning.

Elise Sokolsky strikes out 2 Huskies in the top of the first as we are underway at Jane Sanders Stadium!



M1 | Ducks 0, UW 0



Pac-12 Networks

The Duck bats hit early and often in the first two innings. The scoring began with a two-run double by Alyssa Daniell (note that the umpire at the plate calls Kai Luschar out, but the call was overturned upon review).

Alyssa Daniel knocks in a couple of runs with a double! (Carlson was ruled safe on appeal)



B1 | Ducks 2, UW 0



Pac-12 Networks

Then Vallery Wong sent the ball over the center field fence to bring Daniell home and give Oregon a 4-0 lead.

BOOOOOOOM!



A shot to center by Vallery Wong doubles Oregon's lead!



E1 | Ducks 4, UW 0



Pac-12 Networks

Washington’s bats weren’t going anywhere, and they responded with a four run 2nd inning to tie the game, punctuated by a 3 RBI home run to get the rally started.

n the bottom of the second inning, Oregon responded en force with a trio of home runs. The first was a 2-RBI shot from Hannah Delgado.

After UW ties it in the top of the 2nd, Hanna Delgado give the lead right back to Oregon with a two run bomb in the bottom of the inning.



B1 | Ducks 6, UW 4



Pac-12 Networks

That was followed by an Ariel Carlson solo shot.

BOOOOOOM!!!



Ariel Carlson extends the lead with her 10th home run of the season.



B2 | Ducks 7, UW 4



Pac-12 Networks

Finally - and perhaps fittingly - Val Wong hit her second two-run homer of the game.

Are you kidding? That's the third homer of the inning!!!



Vallery Wong delivers a two-run blast.



E2 | Ducks 9, UW 4



Pac-12 Networks

After that, the Ducks offense was silent for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Washington picked up runs here and there and whittled away at Oregon’s lead. After the Huskies hit a solo shot off Taylour Spencer, Morgan Scott was brought in to save the game.

And then, let the nail biting begin. The Huskies cut the lead to just one after this wild pitch made it a 9-8 ball game.

Wild pitch scores Avery! ONE RUN GAME!



T6 | 8 9

Pac-12 Networks

In fairness, it was raining pretty hard at that point, and a weather delay ensued shortly thereafter. When play resumed, Oregon picked up the third out to end the inning.

UW loads the bases after we resume play, but Paige Sinicki flips to third to end the inning.



M6 | Ducks 9, UW 8



Pac-12 Networks

The Ducks were again not able to generate anything on offense, so it was up to Scotty to save the game in the top of the 7th to even the series.

And boy, oh boy, did Morgan Scott rise to the occasion. Her pitching was aggressive and on-point; just what the Ducks needed to get rid of the pesky Huskies.

It took nearly 4 hours, but it sure was worth it!



Morgan Scott with the swinging strike to end the game. #WinDucksWin



F | Ducks 9, UW 8



Pac-12 Networks

Taylour Spencer (7-3) picked up the win, and Scotty earned her second save of the season.

The Oregon offense was highlighted by Vallery Wong’s two home runs that scored four.

The Duck pitchers rose to the occasion and saved the day, because this is a Washington team that can hit and hit often. To save a very early Oregon lead and survive the Husky rally is the kind of win that the Ducks need to make their postseason case.

Oregon battles Washington today for the series win at The Jane. The game is at 12:00 PT and can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.

Come to The Jane today and WEAR PINK as we go for the series vs UW!



Baseball vs. UCLA

Oregon and UCLA baseball got their scoring in the first half of the game, and the second half turned into a pitcher’s duel that went to extra innings.

Grayson Grinsell took the mound to start for the Ducks and was kind of hit and miss. When he’s on, he’s spectacular; however, he can be spectacularly bad when he’s not on. In this game, Grinsell did just enough to keep the Ducks in the contest.

B2 | @graysongrinsell battles back from a 2-on, no-out jam with 2 Ks and a ground out. #GoDucks



Oregon 1

Bryce Boettcher put Oregon on the board first with this leadoff home run:

T1 | @bryce_boettcher gives Oregon the early lead with a solo tater. #GoDucks



Oregon 1

While blanking Oregon in the 2nd-4th innings. UCLA responded with one run in the second and two runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead.

B3 | A hit-and-run gapper from Roch Cholowsky gives us the lead!



UCLA 2, Oregon 1#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/AXL8pxmseq — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 7, 2024

In the fifth inning, the Ducks tied the game off a pair of Bruins miscues.

T5 | @tennettbhompson scores from third on a passed ball and the Ducks have knotted it up. #GoDucks



Oregon 3

The game was then a tense affair that went into the 10th inning. In those innings, Ryan Featherston pitched very well.

B7 | 2 more Ks for @RyanFeathers14 and another 1-2-3 inning. #GoDucks



Oregon 3

The juice ran out for Featherston in the 10th. The Bruins loaded the bases, and Bradley Mullan came to the mound to get Oregon out of the jam. Unfortunately, he was not up to the task.

WALK-OFF FINAL: UCLA 4, Oregon 3 (10 inn.)



UCLA evens the series and Ryan Featherston (1-1) picked up the loss. The Ducks will try for the series win when they play Game 3 today at 12:00 pm PT.