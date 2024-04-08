Beach Volleyball: Pac 12 North Invitational Recap

#18 Arizona 5, Oregon 0

The Ducks managed to push three sets at the No. 1 and 2 positions against the 18th-ranked Arizona team, but ultimately, the Wildcats clinched a 5-0 victory overall. Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti claimed victory in the initial set at the top spot, yet Olivia McElroy and Abby Russell mounted a comeback, securing a 23-25, 21-15, 15-11 win in the final match of the dual.

In the first round, Jensen Kaelin and Ashley Schroeder quickly leveled the score in the second set against Annie Kost and Hope Shannon, forcing a decisive third set. However, the Arizona pair maintained composure, ultimately prevailing with a 21-9, 17-21, 15-11 outcome.

1: Olivia McElroy/Abby Russell (ARZ) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 23-25, 21-15, 15-11

2: Annie Kost/Hope Shannon (ARZ) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-9, 17-21, 15-11

3: Grace Cook/Kylee Fitzsimmons (ARZ) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) – 21-15, 21-19

4: Jess Horwath/Kate Phillips (ARZ) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-12, 21-7

5: Miranda Erro/Ashlyn Zilliken (ARZ) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-8, 21-10

Order of finish – 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

Oregon 3, Utah 2

Oregon surged ahead early, establishing a 2-0 lead through dominant performances at the No. 2 and 4 positions in the lineup. Natasha George and Sophie Gregoire swiftly secured a win, followed by Schroeder and Kaelin’s impressive 21-15, 21-15 triumph. Schroeder joins the Ducks’ 40-win club alongside Bea Wetton, who notched 45 victories in her UO career.

4️⃣0️⃣ and counting...



With Friday's win along side Jensen Kaelin at the No. 2 spot against Utah, senior Ashley Schroeder becomes the second in program history (Bea Wetton) to reach 40 career wins.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/njgn0yNyOy — Oregon Beach Volleyball (@oregonbvb) April 6, 2024

The team victory was sealed by Landree Coats and Bella Gamache, who battled to a hard-fought 19-21, 21-17, 15-9 win over Chloe Narancich and Lauren Sayre at the No. 3 spot. Coats and Gamache, boasting five wins as a pair, currently lead the Ducks.

1: Langley Griffin/Katie McAlister (UTAH) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-17, 19-21, 15-13

2: Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) def. Rylee Johnson/ Bella Vezzani (UTAH) – 21-15, 21-15

3: Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) def. Chloe Narancich/Lauren Sayre (UTAH) – 19-21, 21-17, 15-9

4: Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) def Marissa Koch/Kylie Pitzak (UTAH) – 21-17, 21-16

5: Gwen Fife/Milan Ray (UTAH) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 15-21, 21-18, 15-10

Order of finish – 4, 2, 3, 1, 5

#12 Arizona State 5, Oregon 0

The Sun Devils took the early 2-0 lead with impressive victories at the No. 2 and 4 spots, finishing both duals with decisive 21-16 scores in the final set. Arizona State sealed the competition at the 3rd spot, where Taryn Ames and Lexi Sweeney battled through a closely contested second set to defeat Landree Coats and Bella Gamache (21-9, 21-19).

1: Daniella Kensinger/Ava Williamson (ASU) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-15, 21-10

2: Arden Besecker/Anya Pemberton (ASU) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-12, 21-16

3: Taryn Ames/Lexi Sweeney (ASU) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) – 21-9, 21-19

4: Ava Kirunchyk/Carys Thomas (ASU) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-18, 21-16

5: Ava Haughty/Adri Nieves Papaleo (ASU) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-8, 21-14

Order of finish – 4, 2, 3, 1, 5

#13 Washington 5, Oregon 0

Washington, the host for the weekend, initiated the dual with victories from their No. 5 and 2 pairs, respectively, and ultimately secured the win at the top spot with a 21-16, 22-20 finish, despite Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti’s efforts to extend the match to a third set. The Ducks forced a decisive third set with Coats and Gamache competing on court three. Although the pair lost the opening set, they bounced back with a 21-18 win in the second set but fell short in the third.

1: Piper Monk-Heidrich/Magdalena Rabitsch (UW) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-16, 22-20

2: Zoey Henson/Lauren Wilcock (UW) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-12, 21-13

3: Kierstyn Barton/Kendall Mather (UW) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) – 21-16, 18-21, 15-8

4: Scarlet Dahl/Natalie Martin (UW) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-14, 21-10

5: Brooke Balue/Sarah Wilcock (UW) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-14, 21-11

Order of finish – 5, 2, 1, 4, 3

Up Next

Oregon hosts Bushnell for Senior Night on April 9 at Amazon Park. First serve is slated for 2pm.