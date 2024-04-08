Diamond Ducks Sunday Recap

Oregon Ducks baseball and softball picked up series wins in this last weekend’s Pac-12 matches. If you were watching the woman’s basketball championship, here is what you missed:

Softball vs. Washington

Stevie Hansen started in the circle for the Ducks, but her pitching wasn’t particularly sharp, and she gave up a two-run homer in the first inning that got Washington on the board.

Lana J doing Lana J things



11th home run of the season to put the Huskies on top!



T1 | 2 0

The Ducks were fortunate that the Huskies were playing aggressively and that Val Wong was behind the plate. Wong closed the top of the 1st with a magnificent throw to rebuff the steal attempt at second base.

UW homers in the first but Vallery Wong cuts down the runner at second to limit the damage.



M1 | UW 2, Ducks 0



Oregon’s bats were quiet for the first four innings. There was a smattering of hits, but nothing came of it.

In the second inning Hansen walked a batter, and then was relieved after Washington hit a couple of singles in a row; the second of which led to a Ducks throwing error and an additional run for the Huskies.

Elise Sokolsky came in for relief of Hansen, and did a great job through the 5th inning in doing her part to keep the Huskies from crossing home plate.

Elise Sokolsky ends the top of the third with a strikeout.



M3 | UW 3, Ducks 0



Oregon’s offense finally found its mojo in the bottom of the fifth inning, when they piled on six runs to put Washington in the same hole that the Ducks found themselves in Game 1. With the bases loaded and two outs, Alyssa Daniell brought all of them home with this double:

TIE GAME!!!



Alyssa Daniell delivers a 3-RBI double to the gap!



B5 | Ducks 3, UW 3



Emma Kauf then hit a double to bring Daniell home.

The Ducks have the lead!



Emma Kauf doubles to bring home the go-ahead run.



B5 | Ducks 4, UW 3



Katie Flannery then followed with another home run.

BOOOOOM!!!



The freshman with the big fly!



Katie Flannery caps Oregon's fifth inning with a 2-run blast.



E5 | Ducks 6, UW 4



In the sixth inning, Morgan Scott was brought in for the save with two runners on base. Scotty walked a batter but then struck out the next two, leaving Washington empty.

Morgan Scott comes on in relief and gets the strikeout with the bases loaded to end the inning!!!



M6 | Ducks 6, UW 3



In the top of the seventh, with the bases loaded, the Huskies smacked a single that brought in their final run of the game.

Put the ball in play and you'll never know what happens! Syd Stew brings in a run!



T7 | 4 6

Excellent defense brought the inning and game to its 6-4 conclusion.

Paige Sinicki avoids the runner before throwing to first for the final out and the celebration is on!!!#WinDucksWin



Elise Sokolsky (5-1) picked up the win, and Morgan Scott earned her third save of the season. Sokolsky ended her afternoon with no runs off 5 hits, and 4 Ks with no walks or wild pitches. It was a great pitching performance that really showcased why she has risen as the #2 pitcher behind Scotty.

Coach Melyssa Lombardi had these thoughts after the game:

Oregon softball (22-13, 9-5 Pac-12) picked up a great series win against a top-10 team. The Ducks have been looking better and better as the season has unfolded, and with the wins on Saturday and Sunday, they know that they have a competitive chance against the best that the Pac-12 has to offer.

OREGON UPSETS WASHINGTON TO GET THE SERIES WIN



No. 22 Oregon gets the upset win defeating No. 9 Washington, 6-4!#NCAASoftball x Pac-12 Network / @OregonSB pic.twitter.com/AXjUbjVsoW — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 7, 2024

Ducks softball goes to the desert this week, with a Wednesday match against Grand Canyon before their weekend series with the Arizona Wildcats (24-12-1, 7-8 Pac-12).

Baseball vs. UCLA

The rubber match for this weekend’s series was played under pleasant Los Angeles skies, and Oregon baseball did what the softball team did - scored a bunch of runs in a single inning and then held on for the win.

Kevin Seitter took the mound for Oregon. Seitter kept the Bruins scoreless for the first three innings. The Ducks were blanked until a monster B3rd, where the Oregon offense opened up.





Congratulations @JGWalsh_! The new home run career record holder at Oregon. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/M5gACg0QOR — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 7, 2024

Jacob Walsh started the Ducks scoring run with a solo home run that made him the all-time Oregon home run leader.

After Jeffrey Heard hit a double, Drew Smith followed with a double, bringing Heard home.

Ducks got it rolling in the third. @drewsmith1742 RBI double makes it 2-0. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/7ctk0xTTY6 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 7, 2024

Chase Meggers then hit a double that brought Smith home.

Third double of the inning as @meggers_chase plates Drew Smith. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/sX4cDM3slV — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 7, 2024

The five-run inning was capped by a Maddox Maloney hone run.

T3 | - @maddox_molony with a 2-run tater. Ducks lead is five. #GoDucks



Oregon 5

UCLA 0 pic.twitter.com/FePZorFHgN — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 7, 2024

With Seitter still in the game, UCLA tried to chew their way back in the contest.

B4 | Jack Holman leaves the yard to get us on the board!



(Shout-out to Cody Schrier for the solid color commentary!)



Oregon 5, UCLA 1#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/2gezDWgAkK — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 7, 2024

The solo home run in the fourth innings was followed by two runs in the fifth.

B5 | Duce drives one in to give us a second consecutive scoring inning.



Oregon 5, UCLA 2#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/THDnUXq8zj — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 7, 2024

Turner Spoljaric took the mound in the sixth inning, and did his part to keep UCLA off the bases.

B6 | @TurnerSpoljaric out of pen with a 1-2-3 inning with 2 Ks. #GoDucks



Oregon 5

UCLA 3 pic.twitter.com/DBvNnjkTnA — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 7, 2024

In the top of the 7th, Oregon picked up the insurance run that brought us to the final score of 6-3. UCLA walked two, one of which cleared home plate with a Dominic Hellman single.

@hellmandominic pushes the lead back to three with the base knock. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/VsiVVdFR2K — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 7, 2024

In the eighth inning, Spoljaric walked a batter and then hit another with a pitch, bringing Logan Mercado to the hill. Mercado pitched a fantastic finish after being pushed into a tight spot.

B8 | @loganm437 out of the pen with 2 on, no out. Gets the next three hitters. #GoDucks



Oregon 6

UCLA 3 pic.twitter.com/StpRSGerrC — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 7, 2024

Mercado went 1-2-3 in the ninth, and Oregon took the series against UCLA.

Kevin Seitter (4-1) earned the win, and Logan Mercado notched his fifth save of the season.

Oregon baseball (22-8, 8-4 Pac-12) comes back to PK Park for the next couple of weeks, starting with a mid-week, two-game series against Sacramento State. After that, the Ducks host USC in a three game series over the weekend.