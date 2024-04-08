Track and Field: Busy Weekend for Ducks

Ducks in Action in Three Separate Meets

Shelby Moran kicked off the weekend for the Ducks winning the hammer event at the Triton Invitational on Friday afternoon, maintaining a perfect 3-for-3 record this season in her specialty. Additionally, Moran, alongside Jaida Ross, achieved impressive top-10 finishes in the elite section of the discus competition.

School-record holder Shelby Moran will throw in flight three of the hammer at the Triton Invitational...



Moran is Oregon's lone competitor Friday.#GoDucks

Moran unleashed a stellar throw of 65.31m/214-3, surpassing former UO standout Jillian Weir to claim the top spot. Despite trailing Weir until the fourth round, Moran hit the first-place mark on her fifth attempt. Hailing from Sherwood, Oregon, Moran currently holds the fourth position in the NCAA rankings, boasting a season-best throw of 66.62m/218-7 achieved at the Oregon Preview on March 22nd.

In the discus event, Ross and Moran finished fourth and fifth, respectively, among collegiate competitors and secured sixth and seventh places overall. Ross, already ranking as the third-best performer in program history, achieved a personal best with a throw of 58.31m/191-3 in the fourth round, surpassing her previous records with three of her marks on Friday.

Moran jumped from tenth to eighth on the program’s top-10 list, with her throw of 54.28m/178-1, marking a new personal best as a collegiate athlete.

Ross, not done at the meet, made history on Saturday by breaking the collegiate shot put record with an impressive throw measuring 19.71m/64-8. It would be one of eight victories across three different meets: the Triton Invite, Brutus Hamilton Invitational in Berkeley, Oregon, and Jenn Boyman Memorial in McMinnville, Oregon.

Ross, already leading the competition, unleashed her record-breaking throw on her third attempt of the day, marking a distance of 19.71m/64-8, which also stands as the fifth-best throw in the world this year. This propelled Ross past her former UO teammate, Jorinde van Klinken, to the top of the program’s top-10 list.

Oregon now holds both the indoor and outdoor shot put records, with Van Klinken setting the indoor record in February 2023.

Jadyn Mays and Katriina Wright were standout performers for the UO sprinters at the Cal event.

At the Brutus Hamilton Invitational, Mays showcased her versatility by clinching victories in both the 100 and 200 meters with times of 11.28 and 22.85 respectively. She was accompanied by Lily Jones, who secured third place, and Alexa Rossum, who finished seventh in the 100 meters. In the 200 meters, Ella Clayton secured the runner-up position, completing a remarkable 1-2 finish for UO.

Early winner's circle in Berkeley…



Aaliyah McCormick (100H) - 13.11

Katriina Wright (400) - 53.07

#GoDucks

Meanwhile, Wright dominated the 400 meters, securing first place, and later joined forces with Clayton, Lakely Doht-Barron, and Shana Grebo to win the 4x400 relay event. Wright’s winning time of 53.07 in the solo event marked her fastest outdoor opener of her career, while the Ducks clocked a time of 3:35.13 to claim victory in the relay event.

Aaliyah McCormick added another win in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.11, comfortably ahead of the runner-up. This marked her second consecutive victory in the hurdles event this season.

At the Boyman Memorial Invitational, Isabella Nilsen and Hunter Angove braved adverse weather conditions to secure top spots in the pole vault event with clearances of 3.36m/11-0.25 and 4.78m/15-8.25, respectively. Nilsen secured victory in a jump-off, while Angove cleared the bar on his opening attempt before concluding his competition.

PJ Ize-Iyamu delivered strong performances in the 100 and 200 meters, securing runner-up finishes with a season-best time of 10.33 in the shorter sprint. He also achieved a slightly wind-aided time of 21.06 (+2.5) in the 200 meters, coming close to his lifetime bests set at last year’s Pac-12 Championships.

In another impressive effort, Mason Strunk achieved a day’s best of 65.56m/215-1 to finish third among collegiate throwers and fourth overall in the Triton Invitational hammer event. Notably, all of Strunk’s final three throws surpassed his previous season best of 63.97 meters achieved at the Oregon Preview on March 22nd.

FULL RESULTS

Brutus Hamilton Invitational

Berkeley, CA

MEN

100 Meters

2. PJ Ize-Iyamu – 10.33

200 Meters

2. PJ Ize-Iyamu – 21.06w (+2.5)

24. Anthony Trucks – 22.26W (+4.2)

110m Hurdles

5. Anthony Trucks – 14.68

11. Vincent Corday – 15.41w (+3.1)

400m Hurdles

5. Vincent Corday – 53.52 (SB)

WOMEN

100 Meters

1. Jadyn Mays – 11.28

3. Lily Jones – 11.61

7. Alexa Rossum – 11.77

12. Brazil Neal – 11.97w (+2.5)

200 Meters

1. Jadyn Mays – 22.85

2. Ella Clayton – 23.60

7. Alexa Rossum – 24.17

8. Aaliyah McCormick – 24.18

12. Lily Jones – 24.36

13. Katriina Wright – 24.45

14. Lakely Doht-Barron – 24.57w (+3.7)

17. Brazil Neal – 24.70w (+3.8)

400 Meters

1. Katriina Wright – 53.07

6. Lakely Doht-Barron – 55.66 (SB)

100m Hurdles

1. Aaliyah McCormick – 13.11

4x100m Relay

2. Lily Jones, Jadyn Mays, Brazil Neal, Alexa Rossum – 44.82 (SB)

3. Aaliyah McCormick, Ella Clayton, Shana Grebo, Katriina Wright – 45.27

4x400m Relay

1. Lakely Doht-Barron, Ella Clayton, Katriina Wright, Shana Grebo – 3:35.13

Jenn Boyman Memorial Invitational

McMinnville, OR

MEN

Pole Vault

1. Hunter Angove – 4.78m/15-8.25

—. J Kai Yamafuji – NH

—. Harrison Canfield – NH

WOMEN

Pole Vault

1. Isabella Nilsen – 3.36m/11-0.25

Triton Invitational

La Jolla, CA

MEN

Hammer

4. Mason Strunk – 65.56m/215-1 (SB)

WOMEN

Shot Put

1. Jaida Ross – 19.71m/64-8 (CR)

Discus

6. Jaida Ross – 58.31m/191-3 (PB) [No. 3 UO^]

7. Shelby Moran – 54.28m/178-1 (PB) [No. 8 UO]

Hammer

1. Shelby Moran – 65.31m/214-3