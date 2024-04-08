Tennis Recap: Ducks Looking for Conference Wins Ahead of Tournament

Ladies Struggle vs Top 10 Schools in Bay Area

#10 California 6, #59 Oregon 1

No. 59 Oregon faced No. 10 California on Friday afternoon at the Hellman Tennis Complex, contending with a lineup boasting three ranked singles players and a top-25 doubles pair.

The Golden Bears secured the doubles point with victories at the top two doubles positions. The nation’s 22nd-ranked duo of Mao Mushika and Hannah Viller Moeller overpowered UO’s Jo-Yee Chan and Sophie Luescher with a score of 6-2. The point was clinched when Jessica Alsola and Katya Wiershom secured a 6-1 victory over Tilde Jagare and Martinez Moral on court two.

Cal carried their momentum into singles play, dominating with victories in five of six matches, all in straight sets. Notably, each of the Bears’ top three players in the lineup held rankings within the nation’s top 75, with the 44th-ranked Viller Moeller leading the charge at the top spot.

Senior Uxia Martinez Moral salvaged a point for the Ducks with her impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over Mao Mushika at No. 4 singles. Martinez Moral’s victory marked her team-leading 12th singles win of the spring, having secured six wins in her last seven matches.

Doubles

1. #22 Mao Mushika/Hannah Viller Moeller (CAL) def. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-2

2. Jessica Alsola/Katja Wiersholm (CAL) def. Tilde Jagare/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-1

3. Nina Geissler/Karin Young (ORE) vs. Lan Mi/Tiziani-Marie Schomburg (CAL) 2-4 unfinished

Order of finish: 1, 2

Singles

1. #44 Hannah Viller Moeller (CAL) def. Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-2, 6-3

2. #74 Jessica Alsola (CAL) def. Nina Geissler (ORE) 6-1, 6-3

3. #65 Katja Wiersholm (CAL) def. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) 6-4, 6-3

4. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) def. Mao Mushika (CAL) 6-4, 6-3

5. Barta Passola Folch (CAL) def. Karin Young (ORE) 6-4, 6-2

6. Lan Mi (CAL) def. Candela Aparisi (ORE) 6-3, 6-3

Order of finish: 6, 5, 2, 1, 3, 4

#5 Stanford 4, #59 Oregon 0

The Ducks crossed the bay and were handed a 4-0 loss by No. 5 Stanford at the Taube Family Tennis Center on Sunday.

Stanford, fielding a singles lineup featuring three ranked players, secured the doubles point and proceeded to dominate three singles matches in straight sets, notching their ninth victory in the last 10 matches.

The Cardinal claimed the doubles point with victories at the second and third doubles positions. UO’s Nina Geissler and Karin Young suffered a defeat against Angelica Blake and India Houghton with a score of 6-1 on court two, while Valencia Zu and Ana Geller clinched the point with a 6-3 triumph over Candela Aparisi and Olivia Symons at No. 3.

Stanford’s Alexandra Yepifanova, ranked 33rd nationally, extended the Cardinal’s lead to 2-0 with an emphatic 6-0, 6-1 victory over Geissler on court two. The lead stretched to 3-0 with the 37th-ranked Angelica Blake’s commanding 6-1, 6-2 win over Sophie Luescher at the top spot in the singles lineup.

On Stanford’s Senior Day, Houghton, a senior in the lineup, sealed the sweep with her own 6-1, 6-2 win over UO’s freshman Tilde Jagare at sixth singles.

Aparisi held a 3-2 lead in the second set of her match against Eleana Yu when it was abandoned after the deciding point. Aparisi had narrowly dropped the first set to Yu, 6-4. Meanwhile, Jo-Yee Chan was locked in a battle with Alexis Blokhina on court three, trailing 4-6, 3-4 when the match was decided, and Karin Young found herself behind 3-6, 2-4 at fourth singles.

Oregon’s season has seen all 10 of its losses come against teams currently ranked in the ITA’s top-75 poll, with nine of those losses against opponents positioned within the nation’s top 50.

Doubles

1. #32 Connie Ma/Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN) vs. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) 5-2 unfinished

2. Angelica Blake/India Houghton (STAN) def. Nina Geissler/Karin Young (ORE) 6-1

3. Ana Geller/Valencia Xu (STAN) def. Candela Aparisi/Olivia Symons (ORE) 6-3

Order of finish: 2, 3

Singles

1. #37 Angelica Blake (STAN) def. Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-1, 6-2

2. #33 Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN) def. Nina Geissler (ORE) 6-0, 6-1

3. Alexis Blokhina (STAN) vs. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) 6-4, 4-3 unfinished

4. #122 Valencia Xu (STAN) vs. Karin Young (ORE) 6-3, 4-2 unfinished

5. Eleana Yu (STAN) vs. Candela Aparisi (ORE) 6-4, 2-3 unfinished

6. India Houghton (STAN) def. Tilde Jagare (ORE) 6-1, 6-2

Order of finish: 2, 1, 6

Men Split Matches Against LA Schools at Home

#25 UCLA 4, Oregon 3

The Oregon men’s tennis team faced a tough challenge against the No. 25 ranked UCLA in Eugene on Friday.

Oregon secured the doubles point with impressive victories from Quinn Vandecasteele and Matthew Burton on court one, as well as Lenn Luemkemann and Ray Lo on court two.

However, UCLA gained momentum in the singles matches, winning the first three encounters with Vlad Breazu, Luemkemann, and Avi Shugar falling on courts two, four, and six respectively.

Keeping the Ducks in the fight, Vandecasteele won his first set 6-3. Although No. 22 ranked Govind Nanda of UCLA claimed the second set 6-1, Vandecasteele fought back and secured the third set 6-1.

What a win for Quinn!



Defeats No. 22 Govind Nanda 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. UCLA leads 3-2. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/thkBpDDrpG — Oregon Men's Tennis (@OregonMTennis) April 5, 2024

On court five, Lo secured victory with a score of 6-4, 7-4 over Gianluca Balotta, leveling the match score to three all. Meanwhile, Burton split his first sets with Giacomo Revelli, winning the first set 6-4 but falling short in the second set with a score of 4-6. Unfortunately, Burton was unable to maintain the momentum, losing the third set 3-6 and granting UCLA the overall match victory.

Doubles

1. Quinn Vandecasteele/Matthew Burton (ORE) def. Timothy Li/Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-2

2. Lenn Luemkemann/Ray Lo (ORE) def. Spencer Johnson/Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) 6-2

3. Alexander Hoogmartens/Govind Nanda (UCLA) def. Avi Shugar/Lachlan Robertson 6-2

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2

Singles

1. Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) def. Govind Nanda (UCLA) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

2. Spencer Johnson (UCLA) def. Vlad Breazu (ORE) 6-2, 6-3

3. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) def. Matthew Burton (ORE) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

4. Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) def. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) 6-1, 6-4

5. Ray Lo (ORE) def. Gianluca Ballota (UCLA) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

6. Jorge Plans Gonzalez (UCLA) def. Avi Shugar (ORE) 6-2, 6-2

Order of finish: 2, 4, 6, 1, 5, 3

Oregon 4, #49 USC 3

The Ducks bounced back to defeat No. 49 ranked USC 4-3 on Sunday, earning aPac-12 win.

Matthew Burton and Quinn Vandecasteele set the tone for Oregon by securing the first victory of the day, triumphing over the No. 75 ranked Trojan pair of Peter Makk and Lodewijk Weststrate on court one. Meanwhile, Avi Shugar and Lachlan Robertson faced defeat on court four, leaving the outcome to be determined by Ray Lo and Lenn Luemkemann. The duo delivered a tense battle, ultimately emerging victorious with a 7-6 (7-3) win, securing the crucial doubles point for the Ducks.

In singles action, Zian Vanderstappen was the first to conclude his match with a loss on court four, leveling the overall score at 1-1. Vandecasteele followed suit, falling in straight sets on court one, putting Oregon at a 2-1 disadvantage. However, Lenn Luemkemann swiftly leveled the playing field with a straight-set victory from court five, overcoming Samuel Rubell.

Ray Lo kept up the momentum at No. 6, where he secured a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win, elevating the score to 3-2. Burton’s match at No. 3 was decided in a thrilling third set, ultimately ending in USC’s Westrate prevailing with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 4-6. With the match tied at three, Vlad Breazu emerged as the last hope for Oregon. After splitting the first two sets against Volodymyr Iakubenko on court two, the sophomore closed out the third, nabbing the overall victory for the Ducks.

Doubles

1. Matthew Burton/Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) def. Peter Makk/Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) 6-3

2. Lenn Luemkemann/Ray Lo (ORE) def. Karl Lee/Samuel Rubell (USC) 7-6 (7-3)

3. Volodymyr Iakubenko/Niroop Vallabhaneni (USC) def. Avi Shugar/Lachlan Robertson (ORE) 6-3

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2

Singles

1. Peter Makk (USC) def. Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) 6-3, 6-3

2. Vlad Breazu (ORE) def. Volodymyr Iakubenko (USC) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

3. Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. Matthew Burton (ORE) 3-6, 6-1, 4-6

4. Karl Lee (USC) def. Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) 6-2, 6-2

5. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) def. Samuel Rubell (USC) 6-2, 6-4

6. Ray Lo (ORE) def. Niroop Vallabhaneni (USC) 6-1, 6-2

Order of finish: 4, 1, 5, 6, 3, 2

Up Next

The Ladies are set to travel to Los Angeles for their matchups against USC on Friday and UCLA on Sunday, marking the concluding weekend of the regular season before the Pac-12 Tournament. The Men host Washington on Saturday.